Enfission Announces Addition of Lawrence Mercier to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enfission LLC, a joint venture of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) and Framatome, today announced the addition of Lawrence Mercier to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mrs. Mercier will also continue to service as Vice-President of Project Integration at Enfission.



Seth Grae, CEO of Enfission, noted, “We are pleased to welcome Lawrence to Enfission’s board, as one of the initial architects and key founders of Enfission. Since joining Enfission, Lawrence has played a key role in structuring and integrating the components of the company’s partners and members in the United States and Europe to advance the Genesis project. We look forward to her continued contributions as an important member of the board. Additionally, we are grateful to Pierre Beaudoin for his service on the board and wish him well in his new ventures.”

Mrs. Mercier stated, “I am honored to serve on the Enfission Board of Directors, bringing my experience as the Company prepares to reach significant milestones. I look forward to working with our CEO and other Directors to help drive Enfission to become a major player in the nuclear fuel assembly supply market.”

Mrs. Mercier brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including deep expertise as a materials specialist, including extensive research related to alloys for the aeronautics, naval and other industries. In addition to her roles with Enfission, she also serves as Deputy Head of Fuel Strategy for the Framatome Fuel Business Unit headquartered in Lyon, France. In her current role with Framatome, she has been heavily involved in technology transfer and joint-venture projects, such as Framatome-Siemens, as well as extensive activities in the United States and across Asia. Mrs. Mercier is also chairwoman of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Working Group in Nuclear Fuel Design and Fabrication and has been a member of the WNA for more than 15 years. She is also member of the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property. She also graduated from the Centre for International Intellectual Property Studies (CEIPI) in Strasbourg, France.

About Enfission

Enfission is a US-based 50-50 joint venture between Lightbridge Corporation and Framatome. Enfission was established January 25, 2018 to complete the development, regulatory licensing, and commercial deployment worldwide of nuclear fuel assemblies based on multi-lobe metallic twisted fuel technology. Enfission will produce Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies initially for operators of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants, then follow with production of Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies for other types of reactors and for markets around the world.

Enfission Contact:

/EIN News/ -- David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel. +1 855-379-9900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.