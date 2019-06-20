Fast Data Rates Meet High Accuracy in Microchip’s New Analog-to-Digital Converter Families

With data rates of up to 153.6 kSPS and a compact package size, the 24-bit and 16-bit ADCs improve system performance in high precision applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapidly growing market of high precision applications requires Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) with faster programmable data rates, higher accuracy and more integrated features to maximize system performance. To meet these needs, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today introduced a family of compact ADCs that offer high programmable data rates of up to 153.6 kilosamples per second (kSPS). The 24-bit MCP356x and 16-bit MCP346x delta-sigma ADC families offer faster programmable data rates over similar devices on the market while providing high accuracy and lower noise performance. Available in a tiny 3 mm x 3 mm UQFN-20 package, these highly integrated ADCs meet increasing demand for small packaging in space-constrained applications such as portable instrumentation devices.



Most high-resolution delta-sigma ADCs on the market have slower programmable data rates of a few kSPS. The MCP356x and MCP346x families offer a much faster data rate, making the devices ideal for a variety of precision applications that require different data speeds, including industrial process control, factory automation and sensor transducers and transmitters. The ADCs also offer integrated features to eliminate the need for external components and reduce the overall cost of a system, including an internal oscillator, temperature sensor and burnout current source.



“Accuracy is often sacrificed in ADCs that offer high resolution and faster data rates,” said Bryan J. Liddiard, vice president of Microchip’s mixed-signal and linear business unit. “These devices offer much faster programmable speeds while maintaining the high accuracy that precision applications depend on.”



The new families provide 24-bit or 16-bit resolution, two/four/eight single-ended or one/two/four differential channel options, allowing developers to choose the most suitable ADC for their designs. The devices join Microchip’s extensive portfolio of versatile ADCs that meet the needs of a variety of speed, accuracy and power consumption requirements.

The MCP3564 ADC evaluation kit (ADM00583) is available to demonstrate the performance of the MCP356x family. The kit includes the following components:

MCP3564 ADC Evaluation Board for PIC32 MCUs (ADM00583)

PIC32MX795F512L PIM

USB Cable

Pricing and Availability

The MCP356x and MCP346x ADC devices are available today in 3 mm x 3 mm UQFN-20 packages. Options and pricing for 10,000-unit quantities are as follows:

MCP3561 (24-bit, two-channel): $1.82 each

MCP3562 (24-bit, four-channel): $2.79 each

MCP3564 (24-bit, eight-channel): $3.79 each

MCP3461 (16-bit, two-channel): $1.44 each

MCP3462 (16-bit, four-channel): $2.16 each

MCP3464 (16-bit, eight-channel): $2.98 each

For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/48050144607/

MCP346x chip image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/48050104733

MCP356x chip image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/48050104668

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, and the Microchip logo, are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

