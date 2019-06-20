Wawa’s Hoagiefest® Brings Music to Your Ears with Special Hoagie Pricing and Exclusive Wawa-themed Songs for 2019

Hoagie lovers can celebrate the return of their favorite season with songs available on Spotify and the first-ever Wawa music videos

WAWA, Pa., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s summertime and that means Wawa Hoagiefest is back with special pricing for all three hoagie sizes and varieties - $3 for Junior®, $4 for Shorti® and $5 for Classic®. This promotion promises the same great savings, quality ingredients from your favorite fresh toppings and more meats. But new this year is the addition of some great beats to turn up while enjoying your favorite hoagie.



Wawa Hoagiefest 2019





/EIN News/ -- In 2019, Wawa is proud to present music that captures the spirit of the season and everyone’s favorite place to grab a hoagie with four playful songs available on Spotify. These songs also come with the first-ever Hoagiefest music-videos featured across social channels, such as YouTube. The 2019 playlist includes the following tracks - H.O.A.G.I.E.F.E.S.T, Love at the Wawa, Ya Ya, and I95. The songs are appropriate for hoagie lovers of all ages but with a warning to consumers – the touch screen “Extra Cheese” button was purposely pushed while making some of these fun summertime songs!

This year’s Hoagiefest campaign runs from June 24 through August 11 in all Mid-Atlantic Wawa stores and Washington, DC. The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores with all-new original decorations, digital signage and selfie stations to help create the unique Hoagiefest state of mind and generate excitement through the summer. From June 24 through July 18, fans can share their version of the Hoagiefest Ya Ya video signature dance moves for a chance to win themed prize packs and be included in the final wrap-up music video at the end of the season.

“In the summer, hoagies reign supreme at Wawa. Since we crafted our first hoagie decades ago, Wawa hoagies have been enjoyed anywhere and everywhere. That’s what this new look is all about,” said Jim Morey, Chief Brand Officer at Wawa. “Our Hoagiefest campaign always celebrates the role hoagies play in summertime fun and the joy and excitement of the season.”

About Wawa Hoagies

Wawa offers hoagies for every appetite – built fresh-to-order and fully customizable at Wawa’s famous touch-screen ordering. Wawa hoagies are available in Junior®, Shorti®, and Classic sizes, all of which are featured in this year’s Hoagiefest. Wawa Hoagiefest was introduced in the summer of 2008. It has since grown to become an annual 7-week celebration of Hoagies at Wawa that happens every year.

Turn Up for Hoagiefest Now:

www.wawa.com/fresh-food/music-of-hoagiefest

public.relations@wawa.com



