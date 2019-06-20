Silicon Dioxide Market Size to Reach USD 13,725.3 Million by 2030 | Silicon Oxide Industry On The Precipice Of Evolutionary Growth With A CAGR Of 6.60% By 2030

Silicon Dioxide Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Form (Amorphous, Quartz, Keatite, Cristobalite, Coesite, Tridymite), Purity (2N (99%), 2N5 (99.5%), 3N (99.9%), 3N5 (99.95%), 4N (99.99%), 5N (99.999%) and Less Than 99% Purity), Application (Building Materials, Glass & Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Food & Pharmaceutical Additives, Silicon Wafers), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Electricals & Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemical) and Region - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticaking properties of Silicon Dioxide are motivating the Silicon Dioxide Market as they are used extensively in food products which are being manufactured a large scale due to the global demand. Its use as a building material in the construction industry is also gathering momentum leading to further possibilities for market expansion. As per finding published by Market Research Future, the Silicon Dioxide Market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.60 % to achieve revues worth USD 13,725.3 million in the forecast period ending in 2030. The growing usage of Silicon Dioxide in solar panels, microelectronics, and fiber optics is expected to have an encouraging effect on the development of the market.

The broad application scope of Silicon Dioxide in products such as glass to cement is anticipated to spur the growth of the market. The abundant quantity of Silicon Dioxide present in its natural form is a key driver for the progress of the market globally. The increased demand for fiber optics driven by the need to establish fast internet speeds is expected to enhance the Silicon Dioxide Market positively. However, the health hazards related to the use of Silicon Dioxide are expected to hamper the development of the market, but some companies and authorities are taking to ensure the safe use of Silicon Oxide.

Receive Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7889

Key Players:

The eminent players shaping the Silicon Dioxide Market are PPG Industries, Inc (US), American Elements (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Gelest, Inc (US) and Aluflor AB (Sweden).

Key Updates:

May 2019 Diatreme Resources Limited, an emerging silica sands explorer and developer recently declared the maiden Indicated Resource estimation of the business for its Galalar Silica Project, which is situated near the world’s major functioning silica sand mine at Cape Flattery. The company has earlier announced the search target for the Galalar Silica Project. The company mentioned that the Maiden Indicated Resource is estimated to be at 21.5 million tonnes, which is responsible for more than 99 percent of silicon dioxide.

May 2019 Kazatomprom, a Uranium producer has sold 75% of its interest in the KAZ PV, its collection of non-core solar cells-producing subsidies, to a consortium of strategic investors. The sale is part of Kazatomprom's complex privatization plan running over the period from 2016 to 2020, which was permitted by the government of Kazakhstan. The Kazatomprom non-core entities include Astana Solar and KazSilicon, which manufactures metallurgical silicon from the processing and extraction of gangue quartz with 98.5-99.5% silicon dioxide.

Summary:

Market Research Future observes in its latest report on the Silicon Dioxide Market that the market will display a CAGR of 6.60 % to accomplish USD 13,725.3 million in revenues by the culmination of the forecast period in 2030. The intensifying use of high-purity Silicon Dioxide is expected to create profitable avenues for market development in the forecast period.

Browse the market data and information spread across 246 pages with 352 data tables and 50 figures of the report “Silicon Dioxide Market Report - Forecast 2018-2030” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicon-dioxide-market-7889

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the market of Silicon Dioxide is carried out based on application, form, purity, end-use industry, and region.

Based on Form, Global Silicon Dioxide Market is segmented into keatite, amorphous, quartz, coesite, cristobalite, tridymite.

On the basis of Purity, Global Silicon Dioxide Market is segmented into 2N5 (99.5%), 2N (99%), 3N (99.9%), 3N5 (99.95%), 5N (99.999%),4N (99.99%), and less than 99% Purity.

The Application Basis of segmenting the market for Silicon Dioxide comprises of glass & ceramics, building materials, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, food & pharmaceutical additives, and silicon wafers. The building material segment is assessed to be the leading application segment in 2018 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of about 5.5% in the forecast period.

On the basis of End-User Industry, Global Silicon Dioxide Market is segmented into electricals & electronics, building & construction, food & beverages, healthcare, and chemical. The building & construction segment held the prime market share of around 35% in 2018.

By Region, Global Silicon Dioxide Market comprises of Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North America, and Africa.

Resurgence Of The Construction Sector Plays A Vital Role In The Silicon Dioxide Market Growth

The region-based evaluation of the Silicon Dioxide Market covers regions such as Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North America, and Africa. As per the study, the Asia Pacific controls the major market stake of around 48% in 2018 chiefly due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. The regional market is also anticipated to record a high CAGR of over 7% through the forecast period. China is anticipated to be the main growth-oriented nation in the Silicon Dioxide Market in the region. The European region holds the second chief market portion of the Silicon Dioxide Market in 2018 owing to the increased consumption of Silicon Dioxide from end-use industries such as electricals & electronics and building & construction industry. The increasing rate of building renovation activities and the rise of the microelectronics industry are a few of the factors accredited for the development of the product market in the region. The region is expected to flourish at a CAGR of over 5% in the forecast period. Additionally, nations like Germany and France are anticipated to add largely towards the market growth in the region.

Make an Enquiry before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7889

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.