Global Colorectal Cancer Forecast and Market 2018-2036 - Avastin will Remain the Leading Targeted Therapy

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the big four tumor types, the third most common cancer to affect both men and women, and the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. The main differentiator between colon cancer and rectal cancer is the location of the primary tumor, but identical etiology and similar risk factors and symptoms mean that they are often grouped together. CRC is believed to arise as a result of interactions between inherited and environmental factors. Despite improved prognosis of CRC patients in the last decade following advances in treatment options, survival rates still lag behind those of breast and prostate cancer patients.



Market Snapshot

Avastin will remain the leading targeted therapy in the colorectal cancer market through to 2025.

Avastin in combination with FOLFOX remains the most commonly prescribed first-line treatment for Stage IV disease.

By 2037, diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are forecast to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases.

A number of leading drugs will soon face biosimilar competition.

Pipeline candidates will use novel mechanisms of action as distinguishing factors in an increasingly crowded market.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Avastin

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cotellic

Product Profile: Cyramza

Product Profile: Erbitux

Product Profile: Keytruda

Product Profile: Lonsurf

Product Profile (Late Stage): Oncovax

Product Profile: Opdivo

Product Profile: Stivarga

Product Profile: Ts-1

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq

Product Profile: Vectibix

Product Profile: Zaltrap

Product Profile (Late Stage): Binimetinib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Lefitolimod

Product Profile (Late Stage): Masitinib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Napabucasin



TREATMENT: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 25 August 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 06 September 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix



MARKETED DRUGS: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Avastin

Product Profile: Cyramza

Product Profile: Erbitux

Product Profile: Keytruda

Product Profile: Lonsurf

Product Profile: Opdivo

Product Profile: Stivarga

Product Profile: Ts-1

Product Profile: Vectibix

Product Profile: Zaltrap



PIPELINE: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cotellic

Product Profile (Late Stage): Oncovax

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq

Product Profile (Late Stage): Binimetinib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Encorafenib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Lefitolimod

Product Profile (Late Stage): Masitinib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Napabucasin



