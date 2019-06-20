Global Colorectal Cancer Forecast and Market 2018-2036 - Avastin will Remain the Leading Targeted Therapy
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the big four tumor types, the third most common cancer to affect both men and women, and the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. The main differentiator between colon cancer and rectal cancer is the location of the primary tumor, but identical etiology and similar risk factors and symptoms mean that they are often grouped together. CRC is believed to arise as a result of interactions between inherited and environmental factors. Despite improved prognosis of CRC patients in the last decade following advances in treatment options, survival rates still lag behind those of breast and prostate cancer patients.
Market Snapshot
- Avastin will remain the leading targeted therapy in the colorectal cancer market through to 2025.
- Avastin in combination with FOLFOX remains the most commonly prescribed first-line treatment for Stage IV disease.
- By 2037, diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are forecast to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases.
- A number of leading drugs will soon face biosimilar competition.
- Pipeline candidates will use novel mechanisms of action as distinguishing factors in an increasingly crowded market.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Avastin
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cotellic
Product Profile: Cyramza
Product Profile: Erbitux
Product Profile: Keytruda
Product Profile: Lonsurf
Product Profile (Late Stage): Oncovax
Product Profile: Opdivo
Product Profile: Stivarga
Product Profile: Ts-1
Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq
Product Profile: Vectibix
Product Profile: Zaltrap
Product Profile (Late Stage): Binimetinib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lefitolimod
Product Profile (Late Stage): Masitinib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Napabucasin
TREATMENT: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 25 August 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 06 September 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix
MARKETED DRUGS: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Avastin
Product Profile: Cyramza
Product Profile: Erbitux
Product Profile: Keytruda
Product Profile: Lonsurf
Product Profile: Opdivo
Product Profile: Stivarga
Product Profile: Ts-1
Product Profile: Vectibix
Product Profile: Zaltrap
PIPELINE: COLORECTAL CANCER (Published on 11 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cotellic
Product Profile (Late Stage): Oncovax
Product Profile (Late Stage): Tecentriq
Product Profile (Late Stage): Binimetinib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Encorafenib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lefitolimod
Product Profile (Late Stage): Masitinib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Napabucasin
