NHL Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034 - CAR-T therapies Yescarta and Kymriah, as well as Keytruda in PMBCL Patients, Represent a New Era in DLBCL Treatment
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NHL: Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a form of hematological malignancy that affects B lymphocytes. This cancer is the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one-third of all newly diagnosed cases. The disease occurs predominantly in older people, with a median age of diagnosis around 65 years, and has a slightly higher prevalence in men than in women. DLBCL is categorized as an aggressive form of NHL; after initial onset the cancer advances quickly and can be fatal if left untreated. However, prompt and suitable treatment can lead to cure in more than 50% of cases.
Recent events and opinion
- CAR-T therapies will become the highest-selling class over the forecast period.
- The survey of 223 medical oncologists in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets elucidates prescribing trends in DLBCL.
- Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.
- CAR-T therapies Yescarta and Kymriah, as well as Keytruda in PMBCL patients, represent a new era in DLBCL treatment.
- Several novel mechanisms are in development for DLBCL, signaling a potentially segmented future treatment paradigm.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (Published on 09 October 2018)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio
Product Profile (Late Stage): Blincyto
Product Profile: Keytruda
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kinenza
Product Profil
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (Published on 09 October 2018)
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Keytruda
Product Profile: Kymriah
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Yescarta
PIPELINE: DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (Published on 09 October 2018)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Target Product Profile
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Bavencio
Product Profile (Late Stage): Blincyto
Product Profile (Late Stage): Imbruvica
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kinenza
Product Profile (Late Stage): Mor208
Product Profile (Late Stage): Revlimid
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lisocabtagene Maraleucel
Product Profile (Late Stage): Polatuzumab Vedotin
Product Profile (Late Stage): Selinexor
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Umbralisib
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvle9s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lymphoma Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.