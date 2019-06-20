NHL Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034 - CAR-T therapies Yescarta and Kymriah, as well as Keytruda in PMBCL Patients, Represent a New Era in DLBCL Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NHL: Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a form of hematological malignancy that affects B lymphocytes. This cancer is the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one-third of all newly diagnosed cases. The disease occurs predominantly in older people, with a median age of diagnosis around 65 years, and has a slightly higher prevalence in men than in women. DLBCL is categorized as an aggressive form of NHL; after initial onset the cancer advances quickly and can be fatal if left untreated. However, prompt and suitable treatment can lead to cure in more than 50% of cases.



Recent events and opinion

CAR-T therapies will become the highest-selling class over the forecast period.

The survey of 223 medical oncologists in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets elucidates prescribing trends in DLBCL.

Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.

CAR-T therapies Yescarta and Kymriah, as well as Keytruda in PMBCL patients, represent a new era in DLBCL treatment.

Several novel mechanisms are in development for DLBCL, signaling a potentially segmented future treatment paradigm.

