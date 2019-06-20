Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer) Drug Profile 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bavencio" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer) is a fully human MAb targeting the PD-L1 protein.



The interaction between PD-L1 and its receptor, programmed death-1 (PD-1), regulates complex signaling pathways that affect T-cell activation, proliferation, and survival, and can induce apoptosis of tumor-specific T cells. By inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, Bavencio reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting, and enables the activation of T cells and the adaptive immune system. In addition, preclinical and clinical studies have suggested that drugs targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway may have fewer side effects than other immune checkpoint inhibitors.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Bavencio: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Bavencio: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Bavencio: Gastric cancer Bavencio: Head and neck cancer Bavencio: Ovarian cancer Bavencio: Bladder cancer avelumab: Renal cell cancer (RCC)

LIST OF FIGURES



Avelumab for renal cell cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for gastric cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for head and neck cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for ovarian cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio for urothelial bladder cancer - SWOT analysis

Bavencio sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio sales for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

The authors drug assessment of Bavencio for ovarian cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in non-small cell lung cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in urothelial bladder cancer

The authors drug assessment summary of Bavencio for SCCHN

The authors drug assessment summary of Bavencio for gastric cancer

The authors drug assessment summary of avelumab for renal cell cancer



LIST OF TABLES



Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio ongoing pivotal trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Bavencio sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer

Bavencio Phase III trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Bavencio early-phase data in non-small cell lung cancer

Bavencio sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Bavencio patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio Phase III trials in gastric cancer

Bavencio Phase III trial data in gastric cancer

Bavencio early-phase data in gastric cancer

Bavencio sales for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Bavencio patient numbers for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio Phase III trials in head and neck cancer

Bavencio early-phase data in head and neck cancer

Bavencio sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Bavencio patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio Phase III trials in ovarian cancer

Overview of Phase I data for Bavencio in ovarian cancer

Bavencio drug profile

Bavencio pivotal trial data in urothelial bladder cancer

Bavencio ongoing late-phase trials in urothelial bladder cancer

Avelumab drug profile

Avelumab Phase III trial in renal cell cancer



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmchfc





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Skin Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.