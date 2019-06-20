Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer) Drug Profile 2017-2026
Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer) is a fully human MAb targeting the PD-L1 protein.
The interaction between PD-L1 and its receptor, programmed death-1 (PD-1), regulates complex signaling pathways that affect T-cell activation, proliferation, and survival, and can induce apoptosis of tumor-specific T cells. By inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, Bavencio reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting, and enables the activation of T cells and the adaptive immune system. In addition, preclinical and clinical studies have suggested that drugs targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway may have fewer side effects than other immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Bavencio: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
- Bavencio: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
- Bavencio: Gastric cancer
- Bavencio: Head and neck cancer
- Bavencio: Ovarian cancer
- Bavencio: Bladder cancer
- avelumab: Renal cell cancer (RCC)
LIST OF FIGURES
Avelumab for renal cell cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for gastric cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for head and neck cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for ovarian cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio for urothelial bladder cancer - SWOT analysis
Bavencio sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio sales for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
The authors drug assessment of Bavencio for ovarian cancer
The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in non-small cell lung cancer
The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in urothelial bladder cancer
The authors drug assessment summary of Bavencio for SCCHN
The authors drug assessment summary of Bavencio for gastric cancer
The authors drug assessment summary of avelumab for renal cell cancer
LIST OF TABLES
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio ongoing pivotal trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
Bavencio sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer
Bavencio Phase III trial data in non-small cell lung cancer
Bavencio early-phase data in non-small cell lung cancer
Bavencio sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Bavencio patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio Phase III trials in gastric cancer
Bavencio Phase III trial data in gastric cancer
Bavencio early-phase data in gastric cancer
Bavencio sales for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Bavencio patient numbers for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio Phase III trials in head and neck cancer
Bavencio early-phase data in head and neck cancer
Bavencio sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Bavencio patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio Phase III trials in ovarian cancer
Overview of Phase I data for Bavencio in ovarian cancer
Bavencio drug profile
Bavencio pivotal trial data in urothelial bladder cancer
Bavencio ongoing late-phase trials in urothelial bladder cancer
Avelumab drug profile
Avelumab Phase III trial in renal cell cancer
