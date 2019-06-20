United States In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market, 2023: Opportunities in PGT, AI-Based Detection of Viable Embryos, Oocyte Cryopreservation/Elective Egg Freezing Services, Three-Parent IVF or MRT
The research service provides an overview of the US IVF Services Market and provides a 5-year forecast from 2018 to 2023.
The total fertility market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART) services and fertility medications. ART services comprise in vitro fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT). IVF contributes 95% to 99% of total ART services. In this report, the researchers have focused on the services supporting the IVF process. The geographic scope of this study is the United States.
Today, the journey of starting a family does not look the way it did fifty years ago, and people are turning to fertility services for help. 1 in 8 couples in the United States experience pregnancy-related difficulties that fertility treatments can address.
Key market drivers include the increasing rate of obesity causing deterred ovulation in women and low sperm quality in men; decreasing fertility of women due to physiological reasons; the preference to have children after the age of 35; and the rising number of single parents of choice and LGBTQ+ individuals or couples pursuing parenthood. In the United States, 8.1% of millennials identify as LGBTQ+ and need access to fertility coverage to build their families.
The US IVF market is fragmented and served by mostly small regional clinics. There are about 480 US fertility clinics, more than 100 sperm banks, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing in this lucrative business. Furthermore, ancillary services such as egg freezing, pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), and surrogacy options are all leading to additional choices for patients and are driving additional market opportunity, in addition to the rise of fertility benefit companies.
Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, the high cost of IVF solutions has been one of the key market restraints, especially in the low and medium income segments. However, this is expected to change in the future, driven by new business models by the vendors, and the rise of fertility benefit companies and employers offering coverage for fertility treatment of employees.
Research Scope
The study highlights key drivers and restraints in the market, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, current market dynamics, visioning scenarios, and key growth opportunities, such as Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT), AI-based detection of viable embryos for IVF, Oocyte Cryopreservation/Elective Egg Freezing Services and Three-Parent IVF/Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT). Further, the study includes a competitive landscape, in addition to key companies to watch, innovative business models/use cases in the market, and the strategic imperatives for the IVF services industry.
Key Issues Addressed
- How has the market attractiveness of IVF services grown over the years?
- What is the future market potential?
- Which are the disruptions that affect the value chain equilibrium?
- How new technology trends are impacting service providers?
- Which are the game-changing companies at work?
- What are the strategic levers that will help market participants to stay on the growth trajectory?
- What are the gaps in the market that provide opportunities to new entrants and encourage penetration?
- What are the latest IVF service, business models?
- What should market participants do to stay competitive? What are the go-to-customer models and innovation in customer segmentation that the reader can expect?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions Addressed in this Study
- Big Market Themes
2. Market Definition
- Role of IVF in ART Services
3. Market Overview
- Market Snapshot
- Success Rates of IVF Services in the US
- IVF Clinic Distribution Across US States
- Regulatory Environment Analysis
- Reimbursement Scenario Analysis
- Impact of Femtech on Fertility Market
4. Growth Environment - US IVF Services Market
- Key Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Key Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
- Fertility Benefit from Employers
- Private Equity and VC Investments
- Private Equity Investments in IVF Clinics
- Entry Barriers for New Entrants in the US IVF Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Assumption
5. Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Ecosystem
- Market Share Analysis of Top 10 IVF Fertility Groups
- Key Companies to Watch - Progyny, Inc.
- Key Companies to Watch - Glow, Inc
- Key Companies to Watch - Genomic Prediction
- Key Companies to Watch - Life Whisperer
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Assessment
6. Innovative Business Models/Use Cases
- Egg Freezing as a Service with a Focus on Wellness
- Accurate IVF Success Prediction Service Through Machine Learning
- Use Case - Digital solutions for Patient Engagement in IVF Services
7. Visioning Scenarios
- Visioning Scenarios for the US IVF Services Market
8. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-based Detection of Viable Embryos for IVF
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Oocyte Cryopreservation/Elective Egg Freezing Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Three-Parent IVF or Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT)
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
- Calls to Action for IVF Service Providers
- Key Success Factors for IVF Clinics
9. The Last Word
