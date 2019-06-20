Worldwide Polypropylene (PP) Extrusion Market Outlook to 2024 - Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging is Augmenting Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polypropylene (PP) extrusions such as films and sheets are increasingly gaining grounds in packaging industry owing to burgeoning trend towards clear packaging that is functional, durable, and resealable. The surge in demand is mainly due to the features such as light weight, cost effectiveness, versatile temperature range, high heat resistance, and high clarity provided by the PP extrusions.



Furthermore, rising demand for flexible packaging is augmenting the demand for polypropylene extrusion. Therefore, the market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period on account of growing consumption of PP extrusions by different end-users.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the polypropylene extrusion market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Eaton, DS Smith, SFR Industries, PBS Plastics, Condale Plastics, Blackwell Plastics, HPE Plastic Extrusions Solutions, Tekni-Plex, epsotech, and PLASTOPIL.



