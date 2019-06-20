Theratechnologies Launches Direct-to-Consumer Campaigns for TROGARZO® and EGRIFTA® in the United States

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce the launch of two direct-to-consumer campaigns for TROGARZO® (ibalizumab-uiyk) for injection and EGRIFTA® (tesamorelin for injection), its FDA-approved products in the United States.

The branded Trogarzo® campaign is running in the greater Miami area and in Houston. The patient campaign message “The high of being low” has been developed based on market-research and encourages patients to take steps in making undetectable a possibility again.

“Feeling hard, not feeling heard” is the theme of the lipodystrophy disease awareness campaign in combination with an Egrifta direct to consumer push. This approach was developed after hearing in focus groups that HIV patients with lipodystrophy often feel ignored or dismissed by their health care professionals when complaining about their hard belly. This campaign will target San Francisco and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Both campaigns are based on a combination of print, digital, out-of-home and social media and will run for approximately three months and may be adapted, extended and/or geographically expanded based on how the campaigns are received. Patients will be able to find more information on the revamped trogarzo.com and egrifta.com, and on lipodystrophy at the new website myhardbelly.com.

“We feel strongly about the importance of reaching out to patients to make them aware that there are options to treat their condition. As our key account managers keep visiting key HIV caregivers, our direct-to-consumer campaigns will help to spark a true dialogue between physicians and patients on the important matters of managing viral load and lipodystrophy. Furthermore, direct-to-consumers activities are key components of our overall strategic plan designed to deliver on sales objectives,” said Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About EGRIFTA®

EGRIFTA® (tesamorelin for injection) is a growth hormone releasing factor (GRF) analog indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Limitations of use: long-term cardiovascular benefit and safety of EGRIFTA® have not been studied; EGRIFTA® is not indicated for weight loss management (weight neutral effect); and there are no data to support improved compliance with anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-positive patients taking EGRIFTA®.

The most commonly reported side effects of EGRIFTA® are:

joint pain, pain in legs and arms, swelling in your legs.

muscle pain.

tingling, numbness and pricking.

nausea, vomiting.

rash, itching.

About TROGARZO®

TROGARZO®, a CD4-directed post-attachment HIV-1 inhibitor, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), is indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Warnings and Precautions : immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS) has been reported in one patient treated with TROGARZO® in combination with other antiretrovirals. During the initial phase of combination antiretroviral therapies, patients whose immune systems respond may develop an inflammatory response to indolent or residual opportunistic infections, which may necessitate further evaluation and treatment.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions (reported in ≥5.0% of patients) were diarrhea (8%), dizziness (8%), nausea (5%) and rash (5%). Most (90%) of the adverse reactions reported were mild or moderate in severity. Two subjects experienced severe adverse reactions: one subject had a severe rash and one subject developed IRIS manifested as an exacerbation of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the duration of our DTC campaign and the spark of dialogues between physicians and patients.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: the DTC campaign will positively influence patients to dialogue with their physicians about their medical conditions.

The risks and uncertainties include, among others, that our DTC campaign is not well received by the marketplace, that our DTC campaign does not spark a dialogue between physicians and their patients, that untowards effects are uncovered from the long-term use of EGRIFTA® and/or TROGARZO®.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

