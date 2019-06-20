Global Extruded Plastic for Packaging Market 2019-2024 - Growing Penetration of Plastic Films in Various Applications is Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extruded Plastic for the Global Packaging Industry: Analysis & Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The extruded plastic market for packaging industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. Packaging is the major end-user of the extruded plastics and holds a major share in the market.



Growing penetration of plastic films in applications such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronics packaging is driving the extruded plastics market growth. Furthermore, burgeoning trend towards flexible packaging is supporting the extruded plastics market growth as it is increasing the demand for high performance films.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the extruded plastic market for packaging industry.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Eaton, DS Smith, Condale Plastics Ltd., Blackwell Plastics, Sigma Plastics Group, ASYTEC, DuPont Tejin Films, COEXPAN, YVROUD, and Arabian Plastic Industrial Company Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Extruded Plastic Market for Packaging Industry by Type

5.1. Polypropylene (PP)

5.2. Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.1. LDPE

5.2.2. HDPE

5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.4. Others



6. Extruded Plastic Market for Packaging Industry by Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. USA

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.4. Others

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. United Kingdom

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Middle East and Africa

6.4.1. Israel

6.4.2. Saudi Arabia

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. China

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.3. India

6.5.4. Others



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.2. Recent Investment and Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Eaton

8.2. DS Smith

8.3. Condale Plastics Ltd.

8.4. Blackwell Plastics

8.5. Sigma Plastics Group

8.6. Asytec

8.7. DuPont Tejin Films

8.8. Coexpan

8.9. Yvroud

8.10. Arabian Plastic Industrial Company Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccqaz4

