U.S. Drug & Alcohol Test Kit Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2024 - As Illicit Drug Use Continues to Grow, So Will Industry Revenue

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the five years to 2019, the Drug and Alcohol Test Kit Manufacturing industry has grown, driven by the up-tick in illicit drug use among employees. The industry includes point of care drug testing, or drug tests that provide instant screening results, which can be used by either employers or consumers.

As more employees have tested positive for illicit drug and alcohol use, some employers have purchased drug and alcohol testing kits for on-site testing purposes, spurring industry revenue growth. Moreover, as the advent of new technologies bolstered drug and alcohol testing efficiency and accuracy, this has enabled more individuals and employers to purchase drug and alcohol testing for on-site testing services.

Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to grow. The slight increase in the prevalence of positive urine drug tests, including among federally mandated, safety-sensitive workforce employees and the general workforce, will likely continue over the next five years.

