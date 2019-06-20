U.S. Drug & Alcohol Test Kit Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2024 - As Illicit Drug Use Continues to Grow, So Will Industry Revenue
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Drug & Alcohol Test Kit Manufacturing Market 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years to 2019, the Drug and Alcohol Test Kit Manufacturing industry has grown, driven by the up-tick in illicit drug use among employees. The industry includes point of care drug testing, or drug tests that provide instant screening results, which can be used by either employers or consumers.
As more employees have tested positive for illicit drug and alcohol use, some employers have purchased drug and alcohol testing kits for on-site testing purposes, spurring industry revenue growth. Moreover, as the advent of new technologies bolstered drug and alcohol testing efficiency and accuracy, this has enabled more individuals and employers to purchase drug and alcohol testing for on-site testing services.
Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to grow. The slight increase in the prevalence of positive urine drug tests, including among federally mandated, safety-sensitive workforce employees and the general workforce, will likely continue over the next five years.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
