Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Small-Cap That Aims to Be the 'Uber of Delivery' Integrates with Shopify'

Company mentioned: ParcelPal Technology Inc. (PKG:CSE; PTNYF:OTCQB; PT0:FSE)

ParcelPal Technology Inc. guarantees one-hour delivery in the areas it serves. Beginning in Vancouver, ParcelPal has expanded into Calgary, Saskatoon and Everett, Washington, and plans to add other Canadian and U.S. cities.

The company also took a major step forward when on June 17 it announced a major integration with Shopify, the online shopping platform that is used by more than 600,000 merchants and has generated more than $40 billion in sales. Shopify gives retailers the tools they need to build and operate a successful online store.

Kelly Abbott, ParcelPal's cofounder and CEO, explained that ParcelPal was started in late 2016 "With the idea of simply having anyone be able to call a courier and have items delivered anywhere in city in under an hour for a reasonable price. After having some initial success with this model, I began to ask, how can we offer more to consumers, businesses and those who are delivering our packages?"

The integration with Shopify means that businesses of any kind, including cannabis merchants, "Will be able to integrate their Shopify eCommerce store nearly instantly with ParcelPal's platform. These merchants will enable their customers to tap into ParcelPal's network and have their products delivered in an hour or less."

