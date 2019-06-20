StereoVision Appoints Specifically Qualified Board of Directors for Ongoing Multimedia and Industrial Hemp Projects

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:SVSN) announced today that at an SVSN Special Shareholders meeting held June 14th, 2019, by majority shareholder vote, the following specifically qualified Board of Directors have been appointed for their ongoing projects in the multimedia and industrial hemp industries.



"We are very proud to have the honour to work with this highly skilled and Avant-Garde thinking group of lead-to market professionals,” said StereoVision’s Chairman and CEO Jack Honour. “They include Toronto banker and StereoVision subsidiary AAPI CEO, Lorne Saltzman, Colorado hemp products visionary, environmentalist and composite designer & manufacturer, Kevin Hodge, Nashville’s 15 year ASCAP veteran and entertainment Industry insider, Herky Williams, Florida hemp food industry pioneer, Cindy Hopper, and licensed Beverly Hills real estate broker and Master of International Management, (MIM) T. J. Culbertson. We are now fully diversified in the hemp and multimedia industries. With these new Board members, while continuing work on our movie projects, we’re entering the hemp vegan food, hemp eco-friendly building materials, and hemp farming industries. Bios available for review below.”

Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc., ( http://stereovision.com ) a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC:SVSN) focused on the creation, acquisition, and production of multimedia content utilizing its award-winning team of Industry professionals, its wholly owned 9-time Emmy Award-winning subsidiary, REZN8 ( http://rezn8.com/ ) the “Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem” faith-based feature film production company, TDOJ LLC with the screenplay by Academy Award winner for Best Original Screenplay, Pamela Wallace, and the “Gonzos 3 Double D” extreme sports feature film production company, G3DD LLC, with “Baywatch” Co-Creator, and Executive Producer, Michael Berk. StereoVision, definition two separate views, has diversified and entered the industrial hemp industries with its hemp ventures including our hemp business property acquisition company for a REIT listing on the NYSE, Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI). AAPI is taking full advantage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that legalizes the industrial hemp industry.

Lorne Saltzman -

Lorne is a well-seasoned corporate executive with extensive business experience. For more than 30 years, he has utilized his entrepreneurial talents to build shareholder value as both a CEO/Principal and as an advisor. In the 1980’s, he established Citicapital Financial Corp, one of Canada’s premier privately-owned merchant banks specializing in real estate and corporate finance. Later he founded Asset Financial Group, a financial and strategic advisory company to service mid-market businesses. Lorne has structured and executed many mergers and acquisitions including numerous consolidations and divestitures. Lorne is well versed in the nuances of “going public,” and has proactively advised a number of businesses on this discipline. He has sat on government panels dealing with issues related to the protection of private investors, appeared on various radio shows dealing with finance and corporate management and has written a number of financing articles which have been published in and distributed through newspapers and magazines. Lorne’s expertise was explicitly demonstrated when he structured and financed projects relating to film and television for content production, distribution, and new media. Also, leading the acquisition and divestment of multiple movie theater chains and ultimately creating one of the largest and most successful theater brands in North America.

Lorne continuously demonstrates an entrepreneurial bent, anchored by a diverse set of financial skills and business expertise. He has a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance degree from The University of Toronto. Prior to establishing Citicapital Financial Corp., he specialized in developing innovative financing structures to fund the requirements as a principal and/or advisor for numerous private – and publicly – held businesses.

Kevin Hodge

As the founder of Hemp Adobe Homes, ( http://hempadobehomes.com ) and, Bio Comp US LLC, Mr. Hodge has 32 years’ of experience in the composite design and manufacturing industry. Mr. Hodge is responsible for design, tool & mold manufacture, and logistics for Mobile Gardens, which teaches people of all walks of life about sustainable agriculture in small spaces; as well as, Grow Smart Greenhouses - "4 Season" greenhouses made from an earth-friendly aviation technology; Live Smart yurts - circular, semi-permanent tent-like structures that are simple, smart and sustainable made from pultruded composites; and new concepts in power generation and growing mediums.

In 1982, Mr. Hodge enlisted in the US Marine Corps where he served with the Harrier tactical aviation group until honourably discharged in 1986. After his tour of duty and over the next few years, he honed his skills in all facets of the plastics and coatings industries. Throughout this time, he remained true to his passion for aircraft and worked under contract for various composite aviation companies including Express Aircraft LLC and Sports Intl. Since 1991, Mr. Hodge has had the wherewithal to found five companies, three of which have been composite manufacturing and design firms. From a desire to make a difference, Kevin joined a group of pioneers in the sustainability movement to form an alternative energy group in August 2007. Moving forward, and to keep informed on current issues regarding sustainability, developing environmental applications and future technologies, Kevin stays actively involved in national and worldwide organizations that understand and fully support green and sustainable ways for life and business.

Today, Kevin enjoys the collaboration in the creation and implementation of new design concepts in housing and commercial structures for residential and mixed-use buildings using Hemp Adobe technology and Bio-Comp US as manufacturer – his companies – as the vehicle. Houses built from industrial hemp have been found to use less energy, create less waste and take less fuel to heat than conventionally constructed homes. Developed from his years of experience, Hemp Adobe Homes are made from industrial hemp using unique and proprietary methods popular in the aerospace industry.

Steven “Herky” Williams

Herky’s a former Golf Professional, who’s spent the last 33 years in the Entertainment Industry in Nashville, Tn. He worked at Capitol Records, ASCAP and several Publishing Companies in the Creative Departments. His keen eye for talent and his outstanding social skills have led to a successful career. In addition to being a Board of Directors member of StereoVision, he’s a Board of Directors member of AAPI, and a consultant in Career Development assisting Songwriters.

T.J Culbertson

T.J.’ has been a licensed California real estate broker since 2007. Thomas “TJ” Culbertson was the founder and Broker/Owner of SHORTsense, a Santa Monica-based real estate firm specializing in luxury foreclosure properties. Prior to SHORTsense, Mr. Culbertson was the Broker/Owner of Zara Capital, a mortgage brokerage based in Beverly Hills. He has been quoted in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and has been featured on CNBC. He holds a BS in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota and a Master of International Management from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, MN. TJ volunteers and contributes to charitable organizations, such as Martha’s Village & Kitchen, The Los Angeles Fund for Public Education, and others.

Cindy Hopper

Cindy brings her 22 years of passion for industrial hemp, experience, intellectual property and strategic partners to the team. Cindy has been an entrepreneur for almost 30 years. At age 16 she gained food experience while working in a small restaurant and at 21 became co-owner of Franks Old Fashioned Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Somerset, PA.

In 1997, Cindy founded Hemp Sisters after inventing the “Original Hemp Jewelry Macramé Board.” The online retail store offered the largest selection of hemp and other natural fiber products on the web. Cindy opened several small retail stores and designed the “Hemp Hut” kiosk for the Galleria Mall in Johnstown, PA. The Hemp Sisters’ 10 x 20 portable “Hemp Hut” Store was a regular at Seven Springs Ski Resort plus other events and carried all the latest trendy hemp products. The macramé board is making a comeback in 2020 as the “My Macramé Jewelry Board” and small business opportunity. In 2003, Hemp Sisters received the HIA FIVE YEARS IN HEMP AWARD by the Hemp Industries Association.

Hemp Sisters was featured in magazines like Hemp Times, Vegetarian Times, Vegetarian Baby, Natural Glow & the Green Guide. Cindy lived in Somerset, PA where United Flight 93 crashed in 2001. She designed a flag to raise funds for the military and sold Hemp Sisters in 2006 to focus on the 9/11 Flag project.

Cindy's quest for a healthier lifestyle is what drives her vision to "heal the world" with hemp once again. Combining her restaurant experience with her passion for hemp, she spent five years developing a brand-new franchise concept and is pioneering a top quality first line of vegan hemp food products. In 2014, Cindy launched the first hemp food concept called the “Hemp Dog Cart” in Richmond, Virginia and made the national news. She looks forward to getting the hemp food into production for a 2020 launch.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

Contact StereoVision CEO Jack Honour info@stererovision.com 818-326-6018



