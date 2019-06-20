GNC Live Well Foundation and Pittsburgh Cares Team Up for Inaugural Volunteer Day

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand, announced that the GNC Live Well Foundation will launch its first ever volunteer day in partnership with Pittsburgh Cares on Friday, June 21, 2019 with associates from the global headquarters location. The foundation is calling it their, Be Kind. Do Good. Live Well event. This volunteer day will support nonprofit organizations throughout Pittsburgh, engaging nearly 200 employees in volunteer service.



/EIN News/ -- “We are excited that the GNC Live Well Foundation is partnering with Pittsburgh Cares to support and give back to the Pittsburgh community,” said Ken Martindale, Chairman and CEO of GNC. “GNC, and our associates, strive to help others live well and we are thrilled to expand these efforts locally in such a tangible way.”

GNC employees will be working with Pittsburgh Cares partner nonprofit organizations, including Bethlehem Haven, Shepherd’s Heart, New Academy Charter School, Western PA Conservancy, Hilltop Urban Farm, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Point State Park, and national nonprofit Operation Gratitude.

To learn more about the GNC Live Well Foundation please visit https://gnclivewellfoundation.org/ .

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as national recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, and provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company reaches consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, and domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities, manufactures products for third parties and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,200 locations, of which approximately 6,000 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,100 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are franchise locations in approximately 50 countries.

About GNC Live Well Foundation:

The GNC Live Well Foundation is committed to a world where everyone can pursue a healthier life. Through our charitable efforts we are committed to improving the health of others through education, research and nutrition.

About Pittsburgh Cares:

Pittsburgh Cares works to advance a culture of volunteerism and widespread civic engagement in the Pittsburgh region. Firmly believing that the collective efforts of volunteers can transform an entire city, we provide opportunities for adults, youth, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to connect and volunteer together to address pressing social needs. For more information on Pittsburgh Cares visit www.pittsburghcares.org or call 412.471.2114.

Media Contacts:

GNC Media, GNCMedia@zenogroup.com

Amanda Trocki, Pittsburgh Cares, atrocki@pittsburghcares.org



