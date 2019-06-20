Global $5 Bn Fuel Cell (Stationary, Transport, Portablel) Markets, 2013-2017, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market By Application (Stationary Fuel Cell, Transport Fuel Cell & Portable Fuel Cell), By Type (PEM Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fuel cell market stood at around $ 2 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 18% to surpass $ 5 billion by 2023, owing to increasing public-private partnership for development of fuel cell technology and rising demand for fuel cell powered vehicles, including FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), forklift, trains, etc.



Moreover, rising research & development on fuel cell technology along with increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions is further fueling the demand for fuel cells across the globe.



Additionally, fuel cell & hydrogen alliances driving collaboration between organizations coupled with increasing focus on phasing out of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles is further anticipated to accelerate growth in the global fuel cell market in the next five years.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2016

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. By Major Use Case

4.2. By High Potential Use Case

4.3. By Factors Influencing Demand

4.4. By Impact of Factors on Adoption

4.5. By Challenge



5. Global Fuel Cell Market Landscape



6. Global Fuel Cell Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Stationary Fuel Cell, Transport Fuel Cell and Portable Fuel Cell)

6.2.2. By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell and Others)

6.2.3. By Region (By Value & By Volume)

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Application

6.3.2. By Type

6.3.3. By Region (By Value & By Volume)



7. Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Japan Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7.4. South Korea Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7.5. China Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7.6. India Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7.7. Australia Fuel Cell Market Outlook



8. North America Fuel Cell Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. United States Fuel Cell Market Outlook

8.4. Canada Fuel Cell Market Outlook



9. Europe Fuel Cell Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Germany Fuel Cell Market Outlook

9.4. United Kingdom Fuel Cell Market Outlook

9.5. France Fuel Cell Market Outlook

9.6. Italy Fuel Cell Market Outlook

9.7. Spain Fuel Cell Market Outlook



10. Rest of World Fuel Cell Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & By Volume

10.2. Impact Analysis

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Type



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Impact Analysis

11.2. Drivers

11.3. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Fuel Cell Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Benchmarking

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Bloom Energy Corporation

13.2.2. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

13.2.3. Plug Power Inc.

13.2.4. FuelCell Energy, Inc.

13.2.5. SFC Energy AG

13.2.6. Hydrogenics Corporation

13.2.7. Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

13.2.8. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

13.2.9. Intelligent Energy Limited.

13.2.10. Nedstack fuel cell technology BV



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5cy43





