India PTA Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2018 & 2019-2030 Featuring Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, MCPI, JBF Industries

The demand for PTA in India stood at 6,179 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.44% during 2019-2030 to reach 9,023 thousand tonnes by 2030.



As PTA boasts properties such as excellent weathering resistance, outstanding strength and flexibility, its usage is growing in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, electronics, apparel, home textiles, carpets and industrial fiber products.



Moreover, increasing use of PTA in the production of polyester film, cyclohexanedimethanol, terephthaloyl chloride, copolyester-ether elastomers and plasticizers is expected to aid market growth in India.



Growing textiles industry and increasing production of yarn with a focus on the development of technical textiles coupled with rising demand for paints and coatings is anticipated to propel the demand for PTA in India during forecast period.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Some of the major players operating in the country's PTA market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, MCPI Private Limited, JBF Industries Limited, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. India PTA Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India PTA Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030



4. India PTA Demand Outlook, 2013-2030

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly

5.3. Quarterly

5.4. Yearly



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019



7. List of Major Consumers



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

MCPI Private Limited

JBF Industries Limited

