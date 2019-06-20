There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,196 in the last 365 days.

United States Vegetable Farming Market 2019-2024 - A Push Toward Healthy Eating Has Increased the Market for Fresh Vegetables

The "United States Vegetable Farming Market 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the five years to 2019, production of both fresh and processing vegetables has increased, with retail prices also rising, though the farm value of vegetables has dipped slightly in more recent years. However, increasing exports of both fresh and processed vegetables have mitigated greater declines in industry revenue.

A push toward healthy eating has increased the market for fresh vegetables, despite slightly weaker per capita consumption, as opposed to processed vegetables. Drastic changes are not expected within the industry over the five years to 2024.

Vegetable consumption will remain near current levels as industry associations promote healthy eating through marketing campaigns that tout the benefits of eating vegetables. Imports of industry products are expected to diminish, reducing per capita availability and pushing prices upward during the outlook period.

Key Topics Covered

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

