Global Distance Learning Market Forecast to 2023 - Growing Popularity of Online Micro-Learning
The technological strides that are being made in the education sector, such as e-learning, m-learning, and blended learning are facilitating a larger number of enrolments for distance education over the past decade. Distance learning is preferred mainly by students that seek a better career in terms of placement and to pursue advanced studies.
Over the past few years, the US witnessed an increase in the number of distance learning enrolments in some of its top universities such as the Grand Canyon University, Western Governors University, and the University of Phoenix. The increase in the number of enrolments in distance learning degrees in many such institutions across the world will drive the growth of the global distance learning market size over the forecast period.
Strategic partnerships between higher education institutions and ed-tech companies
Higher education institutions are partnering with education technology companies to enhance their digital learning offerings. Such partnerships are helping higher education institutions to achieve reliable digital infrastructure and remove technological barriers associated with online distance education. In 2018, the University of Missouri and the Ultimate Medical Academy subscribed to a Cengage Learning offering to provide full access to a large number of digital titles in 70 disciplines.
Lack of standard and credential distance learning degrees
Numerous independent training and course providers are offering generic and specialized learning degrees in short durations. Many short-duration degree contents are often incomplete and require modification and updates.
Competitive Landscape
The distance learning market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several companies. The inclusion of education institutions such as Arizona State University and Aston University has intensified the competitive environment.
Factors such as the increase in the number of distance learning enrolments for higher education and the strategic partnerships between higher education institutions and ed-tech companies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for education technology companies.
Key Players
- Arizona State University
- Aston University
- University of Exeter
- University of Missouri System
- University of Wisconsin System
