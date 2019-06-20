Global Distance Learning Market Forecast to 2023 - Growing Popularity of Online Micro-Learning

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distance Learning Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technological strides that are being made in the education sector, such as e-learning, m-learning, and blended learning are facilitating a larger number of enrolments for distance education over the past decade. Distance learning is preferred mainly by students that seek a better career in terms of placement and to pursue advanced studies.



Over the past few years, the US witnessed an increase in the number of distance learning enrolments in some of its top universities such as the Grand Canyon University, Western Governors University, and the University of Phoenix. The increase in the number of enrolments in distance learning degrees in many such institutions across the world will drive the growth of the global distance learning market size over the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships between higher education institutions and ed-tech companies



Higher education institutions are partnering with education technology companies to enhance their digital learning offerings. Such partnerships are helping higher education institutions to achieve reliable digital infrastructure and remove technological barriers associated with online distance education. In 2018, the University of Missouri and the Ultimate Medical Academy subscribed to a Cengage Learning offering to provide full access to a large number of digital titles in 70 disciplines.



Lack of standard and credential distance learning degrees



Numerous independent training and course providers are offering generic and specialized learning degrees in short durations. Many short-duration degree contents are often incomplete and require modification and updates.



Competitive Landscape



The distance learning market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several companies. The inclusion of education institutions such as Arizona State University and Aston University has intensified the competitive environment.



Factors such as the increase in the number of distance learning enrolments for higher education and the strategic partnerships between higher education institutions and ed-tech companies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for education technology companies.



Key Players



Arizona State University

Aston University

University of Exeter

University of Missouri System

University of Wisconsin System

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Traditional - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of online micro-learning

Emphasis on non-conventional credentials

Content customization

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arizona State University

Aston University

University of Exeter

University of Missouri System

University of Wisconsin System

