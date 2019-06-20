Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market is Set to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2024, Anticipated to Observe a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Outdoor Monitors, and Indoor Monitors), by Sampling Method (Manual Monitoring, Active/Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, and Intermittent Monitoring) by Pollutant (Chemical Pollutant, Physical Pollutant, and Biological Pollutant) and by End User (Petrochemical Industry, Government Agencies and Academic Institutes, Commercial and Residential Users, Power Generation Plants, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others)



NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2024. The increasing air pollution, favorable government initiatives and regulations for air pollution monitoring and control, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, and increasing public awareness related to healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution are the major factors leading to the high demand of air quality monitoring systems in the global market.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/air-quality-monitoring-system-market/request-sample

Increasing air population and government initiatives to fuel the growth of the air quality monitoring market

The alarming level of air pollution, supportive government regulations for air pollution monitoring and control are the primary factors driving the growth of the global air quality monitoring industry.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) air pollution is the major environmental risk to health. Moreover, globally in 2016, approximately 4.2 million premature deaths were caused due to outdoor air pollution in cities and rural area. Technological advancements in air pollution monitoring systems and continuous extension of the petrochemical and power generation industries are also facilitating the growth for the air quality monitoring system market.

Explore key industry insights in 86 tables and 52 figures from the 148 pages of report, “Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Outdoor Monitors, and Indoor Monitors), by Sampling Method (Manual Monitoring, Active/Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, and Intermittent Monitoring) by Pollutant (Chemical Pollutant, Physical Pollutant, and Biological Pollutant) and by End User (Petrochemical Industry, Government Agencies and Academic Institutes, Commercial and Residential Users, Power Generation Plants, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa)”

Indoor Monitors account for the larger share in the global air quality monitoring system market

Based on product, the market is categorized into outdoor monitors and indoor monitors. Indoor monitors hold a larger share in the market due to the increasing awareness among residential and commercial users for air quality monitoring and control, and with the increasing development of green technology-based buildings. The indoor monitors are further subdivided into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The outdoor AQM monitors are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing initiatives taken by government organizations for monitoring and control of air pollution. In addition, the outdoor monitors are further subdivided into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, AQM station and dust and particulate matter monitors.

Different type of sampling methods used for air quality monitoring is manual monitoring, active/continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, and intermittent monitoring. Of all sampling methods, the active/continuous sampling method anticipated accounting the largest share in the air quality monitoring system market. Implementation of supportive government guidelines for effective air pollution monitoring and huge fixing base for continuous air monitoring stations are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the active/continuous sampling method segment.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/air-quality-monitoring-system-market/customize-report

There are primarily three types of pollutants in the air including chemical pollutant, physical pollutant, and biological pollutant. Chemicals are one of the most hazardous and common types of pollutants found in the air. Among all pollutants, the chemical pollutants are the most common type of pollutant monitored through AQM systems.

The different end-users of AQM systems are petrochemical industry, government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, power generation plants, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. Mounting installation of AQM stations, the existence of strict environmental regulations, and escalating government assets for effectual AQM are the factors growing the demand of government agencies and academic institutes. Among the all end user, the government agencies and academic institutes are expected to install the greatest number of AQM systems across the globe.

North America to remain the largest market for air quality monitoring systems

Geographically, North America is the largest air quality monitoring system market as in the region the acceptance of innovative technologies among major investors is expeditious. The existence of strict government regulations for effectual pollution monitoring, the mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases and control are also up surging growth of the North American air quality monitoring system industry.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region is the major contributor to global air pollution and different governments are forming stringent regulations for monitoring and preventing air pollution. In addition, the large-scale industrialization, mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases and uninterrupted government assistance for the development and commercialization of innovative AQM products are also creating a positive impact on the air quality monitoring system industry growth in the region.

Industry players investing for the development of technologically advanced products is the key trend witnessed in the industry

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the air quality monitoring system market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Key players in the air quality monitoring system market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In February 2018, Teledyne Technologies launched Model T640 PM Mass Monitor, to calculate the dilution of fine particulate matter below 2.5 microns in diameter.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, ECOTECH GROUP, Merck KgaA, General Electric Company, Horiba Limited, Spectris, TSI Incorporated, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Aeroqual Limited are the key players offering air quality monitoring system.

More from VynZ Research

Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Asia-Pacific air quality monitoring (AQM) system market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,529.6 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the high level of air pollution in the region and increasing initiatives taken by the local governments in the region. Different types of products contributed to the air quality monitoring system market size. The market has witnessed higher growth in demand for outdoor AQM monitors due to the increasing government initiatives and favorable regulations in the region.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/asia-pacific-air-quality-monitoring-system-market

Global Cleanroom Doors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global cleanroom door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024. The global market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the industry, high demand from the lifesciences industry, increasing demand for replacement doors. Different types of products including swinging doors, sliding doors, and roll-up doors contributed to the cleanroom door market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for sliding doors over the last few years due to technological advancements.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/cleanroom-door-market

Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Doors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom doors market will generate more than half a billion in revenues by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the industry, high demand from the growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry, increasing demand for aftermarket services. With the increasing regulatory compliances in the region, the demand for cleanroom swinging, sliding and roll-up doors are anticipated to create huge demand in the coming years.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/asia-pacific-cleanroom-doors-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

Kundan Kumar

Client Partner

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.