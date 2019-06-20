India PVC Commercial Market Report 2019 Featuring Reliance Industries & Finolex

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India PVC Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for PVC in India stood at 2,888 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2019-2030 to reach 6,779 KTPA by 2030.



Expanding agriculture sector coupled with strong growth in infrastructure development, rapid industrialization and rising urbanization are the key factors expected to push the demand for PVC in coming years during forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments in residential and commercial infrastructure are further propelling the demand for PVC in the pipes & fittings production industry.



Additionally, growing usage of PVC in flooring application across domestic (living room, bedroom, etc.), commercial (schools, hospitals, etc.) and industrial (warehouses, production plants, etc.) premises, owing to its durability, ease of installation, recyclability and availability in variable thicknesses would aid the market.



Favorable government policies and investments, growing population and rising construction activities in the country are further anticipated to drive the Indian PVC market during 2019-2030.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Some of the major players operating in the country's PVC market are Reliance Industries, Finolex, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India PVC Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.1.4. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India PVC Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India PVC Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By Type

4.2. By Grade

4.3. By Sales Channel

4.4. By Region

4.5. By Company



5. Pricing, By Grade

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries

Finolex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht9h2c





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.