Liberty Tax Service Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Average Returns for U.S. and Canadian Offices Show Growth

U.S. Average Net Fee per Return Increased by 3.6%

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) (the “Company”), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, today reported its unaudited results for fiscal year 2019. The Company reported total revenue of $132.5 million. The Company’s revenue in fiscal 2019 was impacted by the Company’s adoption of ASC 606, “Revenues from Contracts with Customers” effective May 1, 2018. The Company experienced a net loss of $2.2 million, in fiscal 2019 resulting in a GAAP loss per share of $0.16. Non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2019 (as defined in Table D) were $0.63. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA (as defined in Table D) of $28.0 million in fiscal 2019 and net cash provided by operating activities of $17.1 million.

The average returns processed per U.S. office increased 5.62% to 470 returns compared to 445 in the prior year. Total U.S. federal assisted tax returns of 1.33 million were lower than the 1.49 million U.S. federal assisted tax returns in the prior year, due to reductions in the number of U.S. locations. Total returns processed in Canada increased to 0.39 million from 0.38 million.

“Despite incurring a significant amount of one-time expenses, the Company continues to deliver solid cash flows from operating activities,” commented Chief Executive Officer, Brent Turner. “As I begin work in the role of CEO, we are sharply focused on delivering results through meaningful initiatives that position our brand for growth. We have recognized the need for change and are well underway toward making those changes.”

Fiscal 2019 Results (unaudited)

($ in millions except per share data) GAAP Non - GAAP* 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue $ 132.5 $ 174.9 -24% $ 134.2 $ 174.9 -23% Operating expenses 133.4 167.3 -20% 120.1 154.1 -22% Income (loss) before taxes (4.0) 4.5 -189% 10.9 17.6 -38% Net Income (loss) (2.2) 0.1 -1697% 8.7 8.5 2% Diluted EPS (0.16) 0.01 -1700% 0.63 0.60 5% *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures in Table D and additional information under Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million compared to $35.2 million for fiscal year 2018 (see Table D).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.13 million compared to $27.65 million for fiscal year 2018.

Average net fees for tax preparation services in the U.S. increased 3.6%.

The Company entered into a new $135 million Credit Facility last month and has full availability under the facility.

The Company ended the fiscal year with $23.0 million of cash on hand and repaid the balance of its term debt of $12.0 million on May 1, 2019.

The optional electronic filing fee charge for U.S. federal returns generated $2.68 million of revenue compared to $2.15 million in fiscal 2018 (gross versus net accounting adjusted for ASC 606).

Average net fees for tax preparation services in U.S. Company-owned offices increased 14.1%.

Revenue from franchise and Company-owned Canadian offices increased 1% in Canadian dollars.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAXA) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. In the U.S. and Canada, last year, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,100 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through eSmart Tax , Liberty Online and DIY Tax , and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook .

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying Table D titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including implied and express statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, and statements regarding future growth. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made, the Company's actual results could differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things: uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to attract and retain clients; uncertainties regarding the Company’s strategic plans related to Company-owned stores; uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to meet its prepared returns targets; competitive factors; regulatory factors; the Company's effective income tax rate; litigation defense expenses and costs of judgments or settlements; costs associated with compliance efforts; and changes in market, economic, political or regulatory conditions. Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as may be required by law.

Table A Liberty Tax, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share and share data Twelve months ended April 30, 2019 2018 $ change % change Revenues: Franchise fees $ 2,766 $ 1,793 973 54.3 % Area Developer fees 3,146 2,751 395 14.4 % Royalties and advertising fees 63,716 68,559 (4,843) -7.1 % Financial products 33,478 47,225 (13,747) -29.1 % Interest income 8,189 9,895 (1,706) -17.2 % Assisted tax preparation fees, net of discounts 14,611 26,645 (12,034) -45.2 % Electronic Filing Fee 2,675 10,772 (8,097) -75.2 % Other revenue 3,965 7,232 (3,267) -45.2 % Total revenue 132,546 174,872 (42,326) -24.2 % Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 39,822 50,003 (10,181) -20.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 42,038 69,012 (26,974) -39.1 % Area Developer expense 15,584 16,564 (980) -5.9 % Advertising expense 12,532 12,326 206 1.7 % Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 14,084 14,416 (332) -2.3 % Restructuring expense 9,345 4,952 4,393 88.7 % Total operating expenses 133,405 167,273 (33,868) -20.2 % Income (loss) from operations (859) 7,599 (8,458) -111.3 % Other income (expense): Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) (113) 63 (176) -279.4 % Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - 100.0 % Interest expense (3,023) (3,181) 158 -5.0 % Income (loss) before income taxes (3,995) 4,481 (8,476) -189.2 % Income tax expense (benefit) (1,839) 4,346 (6,185) -142.3 % Net Income (loss) $ (2,156) $ 135 $ (2,291) -1697.0 % Net Income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.16) $ 0.01 $ (0.17) -1700.0 % Weighted-average shares outstanding basic 13,800,884 12,928,762 872,122 6.7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding diluted 13,800,884 13,977,748 (176,864) -1.3 %

Table B Liberty Tax, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands Apr 30, Apr 30, 2019 2018 Current assets: (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,983 $ 18,522 Current receivables, net 58,643 66,816 Bank Products receivable 7,277 4,025 Assets held for sale - 8,941 Income taxes receivable 1,784 - Other current assets 2,405 1,404 Total current assets 93,092 99,708 Property, equipment, and software, net 32,676 38,636 Notes receivable, non-current, net 6,812 5,589 Deferred income taxes 315 343 Goodwill 6,566 8,640 Other intangible assets, net 19,161 22,837 Other assets 1,379 2,250 Total assets $ 160,001 $ 178,003 Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 13,108 $ 18,113 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,672 14,521 Due to Area Developers 17,282 17,906 Income taxes payable 447 4,511 Deferred revenue - current 3,679 2,021 Total current liabilities 48,188 57,072 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments, net 1,940 2,270 Deferred revenue and other - non-current 5,622 4,692 Deferred income tax liability 537 1,397 Long-term income taxes payable - 1,070 Total liabilities 56,287 66,501 Stockholders' equity: Special voting preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share 140 128 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 2 Exchangeable shares, $0.01 par value per share - 10 Additional paid-in capital 12,552 11,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (1,910) (1,347) Retained earnings 92,932 101,139 Total stockholders' equity 103,714 111,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 160,001 $ 178,003





Table C Liberty Tax, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited, amounts in thousands Twelve months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,156) $ 135 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 8,738 12,396 Depreciation and amortization 13,631 11,454 Amortization of deferred financing costs 38 155 Impairment of goodwill and other assets 453 2,962 Other loss including sale of property, equipment and software 5,833 5,261 Stock-based compensation expense related to equity classified awards 999 3,680 Loss (gain) on bargain purchase and sales of Company-owned offices 694 (2,401) Equity in gain of affiliate (63) (71) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 586 (2,369) Change in income taxes receivable (6,886) (798) Changes in other assets and liabilities (4,738) (2,759) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,129 27,645 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of operating loans to franchisees and Area Developers (ADs) (68,283) (73,796) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees and ADs 67,556 72,647 Purchases of Company-owned offices, AD rights, and acquired customers lists (229) (2,926) Proceeds from sale of Company-owned offices and AD rights 1,229 451 Purchases of property, equipment and software (2,939) (5,388) Net cash used in investing activities (2,666) (9,012) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 153 95 Repurchase of common stock and tax impact of stock compensation (88) 1 Dividends paid (2,244) (8,922) Repayment of other long-term obligations (7,502) (7,432) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 123,615 178,251 Repayments under revolving credit facility (123,615) (178,251) Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (83) (576) Net cash used in financing activities (9,764) (16,834) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net (238) 296 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,461 2,095 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 18,522 16,427 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 22,983 $ 18,522





Table D Liberty Tax, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); however, we believe that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP results should be evaluated, in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider our non-GAAP financial results to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare current year results with prior periods. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled figures from other companies. In addition, when evaluating non-GAAP results, we exclude certain items that are not considered to be part of future operating results. The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) as shown in Table A to EBITDA. Twelve months ended April 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net Income (loss) - as reported (2,156) 135 Add back: Interest expense 3,023 3,181 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,839) 4,346 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges As Reported 14,084 14,416 Included in restructuring expense* 5,559 2,415 Total Adjustments 20,827 24,358 EBITDA 18,671 24,493 *Impairments related to contract termination costs and property and intangibles included in Restructuring expense The following is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Amounts may not add or recalculate due to rounding. See page 9 for a description of the items excluded which we believe to not be considered part of future operating results. For the twelve months ended April 30, 2019 Loss from Pre-tax Net Basic & Diluted

Revenues Expenses Operations EBITDA Loss Loss EPS

As Reported 132,546 133,405 (859) 18,671 (3,995) (2,156) $ (0.16) Adjustments: (1) Executive severance and related costs including stock-based compensation (933) 933 933 933 677 0.05 Executive recruitment costs (725) 725 725 725 526 0.04 Shareholder litigation costs (472) 472 472 472 343 0.02 Settlements, net of estimated recoveries (2) (972) 972 972 972 706 0.05 Unsolicited offer costs (2) (311) 311 311 311 226 0.02 Corporate governance costs (303) 303 303 303 220 0.02 Divestiture of year-round accounting offices 1,643 (203) 1,846 1,846 1,846 1,340 0.10 Restructuring expense (9,345) 9,345 3,785 9,345 6,784 0.49 Total Adjustments 1,643 (13,264) 14,907 9,347 14,907 10,822 0.79 Non-GAAP 134,189 120,141 14,048 28,019 10,912 8,666 $ 0.63 For the twelve months ended April 30, 2018 Income from Pre-tax Net Basic & Diluted

Revenues Expenses Operations EBITDA Income Income EPS

As Reported 174,872 167,273 7,599 24,493 4,481 135 $ 0.01 Adjustments: (1) CEO Separation and related costs (3,503) 3,503 3,503 3,503 2,228 0.16 Executive severance and related costs including stock-based compensation (2,965) 2,965 2,965 2,965 1,886 0.13 Executive recruitment costs (325) 325 325 325 207 0.01 Compliance Task Force and related costs (881) 881 881 881 560 0.04 Shareholder litigation costs (529) 529 529 529 337 0.02 Restructuring expense (4,952) 4,952 2,537 4,952 3,149 0.23 Total Adjustments - (13,155) 13,155 10,741 13,155 8,367 0.59 Non-GAAP 174,872 154,118 20,754 35,233 17,636 8,502 $ 0.60 (1) The net income (loss) impact of the adjustments is calculated using the incremental tax rate for the period. (2) Adjustment included for prior period amounts.





Table E Liberty Tax, Inc. Operational Data Unaudited Twelve months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Franchisees U.S. 1,445 1,582 Canada 144 138 Total Franchisees 1,589 1,720 Offices U.S. Franchised 2,737 3,047 Company-owned 99 296 Total U.S. 2,836 3,343 Canada Franchised 231 219 Company-owned 41 48 Total Canada 272 267 Total Franchised 2,968 3,266 Company-owned 140 344 Total Offices 3,108 3,610 Tax Returns Processed U.S. 1,334,000 1,487,000 Canada 392,000 377,000 Total Returns Processed in Offices 1,726,000 1,864,000 Online 121,000 125,000 Total Tax Returns Processed 1,847,000 1,989,000 Systemwide Revenue1 U.S. $341,900,000 $366,900,000 Canada (CDN $) 32,700,000 31,000,000 Canada (USD $) 24,600,000 24,100,000 U.S. Average Net Fee Per Return2 $256 $247 1 Our systemwide revenue represents the total tax preparation revenue generated by our franchised and company-owned offices. It does not represent our revenue. Because franchise royalties are derived from the operations of our franchisees, and because we maintain an infrastructure to support systemwide operations, we consider systemwide revenue to be an important measurement. 2 The average net fee per tax return prepared reflects amounts for our franchised and company-owned offices.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) should be evaluated, in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Both metrics are used by management when evaluating the performance of the Company. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled figures from other companies. In addition, when evaluating non-GAAP financial information, we exclude certain items that are not considered to be part of future operating results and which management excludes when evaluating the performance of the Company. Descriptions of the items which are excluded are as follows:

Executive severance and related costs, including stock-based compensation: We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures cash and non-cash stock-based compensation, related third-party expenses and perquisites associated with the separation of employment with executives of the Company.

Executive recruitment costs: We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures one-time costs incurred to recruit and hire new executives.

Shareholder litigation costs: We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures one-time costs incurred related to shareholder litigation.

Accrued judgment : We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures recoveries of and accruals recorded in the period ending April 30, 2019.

Unsolicited offer costs : We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures costs incurred related to the unsolicited offer received by the Company in November 2018.

Corporate governance costs : We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures third-party consulting expenses related to corporate governance costs.

Divestiture of year-round accounting offices : We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures loss on the disposal of assets, lost revenues and brokerage and lease expenses associated with the divestiture of our year-round accounting offices.

Restructuring: We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures cash and non-cash expenses of restructuring activities. These costs include property and intangible impairments and exit costs.

CONTACT:

Michael S. Piper

Liberty Tax, Inc.

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(757) 493-8855

investorrelations@libtax.com



