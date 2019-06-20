India PBT Resin Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2018 & 2019-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India PBT Resin Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) resin in India stood at 27.20 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during 2019-2030 to reach 109 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Growing demand across various industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive and consumer appliances is fueling the market. Increasing demand for light weight durable products such as airbags, bonnet components, seat belts, seat & door assemblies, chip sockets, coil bobbins, terminal boards, motor end caps, stator insulation and cable liners are boosting the demand for PBT products.



Moreover, excellent flame-retardant properties of PBT products is anticipated to drive the demand for PBT resin in the electrical & electronics industry, thereby positively influencing the country's PBT resin market during forecast period.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Some of the major players operating in the country's PBT resin market are Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Material Co. Limited (BlueStar), Chang Chun Plastics Co. Limited, SABIC, BASF, Toray Industries Inc., etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India PBT Resin Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India PBT Resin Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India PBT Resin Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Material Co. Limited (BlueStar)

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Limited

SABIC

BASF

Toray Industries Inc.

