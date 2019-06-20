Research & Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services - Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023 with HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.



Enterprises need to focus on the unique aspects of their businesses, which distinguish them from their rivals and attract consumers. Competition among enterprises is increasing continuously due to globalization, which, in turn, is encouraging them to focus on their core competencies.



Enterprises outsource tasks such as R&D services, which are not a part of their core competencies. This helps them focus their business resources on critical tasks and strategies. For instance, a company that manufactures vehicles should focus on making the operations of the manufacturing process lean. It should also ensure smooth project management, from the manufacturing of cars to on-time delivery.



Hence, such enterprises outsource their non-engineering R&D services such as simulation to R&D outsourcing service vendors. This will lead to the growth of the global R&D outsourcing services market during the forecast period.



Outsourcing R&D services is a cost-effective solution



Maintaining in-house R&D services can be a costly affair for many enterprises, especially small and mid-sized (SMEs) in industries such as construction and consumer electronics. These enterprises incur significant overhead expenses, including training, equipment, and administrative costs. Such expenses can be eliminated by outsourcing R&D services to vendors.



Outsourcing R&D services can enable enterprises to save costs on facilities or equipment used for research projects. Outsourcing of R&D processes also helps enterprises in gaining access to advanced technologies. Thus, outsourcing R&D services help enterprises in saving the cost of operations, which, in turn, will lead to an increase in demand for R&D outsourcing services.



Threat to data security and privacy



Security is the most critical concern for enterprises that outsource R&D tasks to third parties. While outsourcing R&D tasks, enterprises must permit vendors to access confidential data. They do not have control over the internal processes, policies, and systems of R&D service providers and lack of awareness about the security protocols used.



Giving access to confidential data to vendors can be a challenge for enterprises. The threat to data security and privacy might restrict enterprises from outsourcing their R&D tasks to vendors, which can impact the growth of the global R&D outsourcing services market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including HCL Technologies Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. makes the competitive environment quite intense.



Factors such as the increasing need to focus on core competencies and the increased access to global talent pool by enterprises will provide significant growth opportunities to the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services manufacturers.



Key Players



HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of Industry 4.0

Increase in M&A activities

Advent of IoT

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uthmfr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Consulting and Outsourcing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.