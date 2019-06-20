Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market - Forecast to 2023 with Abbott, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading the Competition
The "Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market at a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2019-2023.
The growing instances of drug abuse are compelling various governments agencies such as the US FDA, the CDC, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) impose stringent regulations pertaining to the use of drugs.
Implementation of these regulations is driving the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market. For instance, the researchers in the US are required to get approval from several organizations such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the US FDA, and the DEA to procure cannabis for their research purposes. Additionally, researchers must secure additional approvals from various state government departments where the research is being conducted.
Increased strategic developments
Vendors in the market are focusing on improving their product offerings and innovations to expand their product portfolios and ensure the availability of drugs of abuse testing to end-users such as research laboratories and academic institutions. Other strategic developments such as new product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and partnerships, and acquisitions adopted by the vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market size during the forecast period.
Manipulation of drug screening tests
There are instances of people evading tests for illicit drugs by manipulating the specimen that was supposed to be subjected to the tests. For example, the easy availability of chemicals such as laundry detergent, table salt, and toilet bowl cleaners give people the liberty to adulterate the specimens to manipulate drug screening tests. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market size.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Abbott and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as stringent regulatory control on the procurement of cannabis and increased strategic developments will provide significant growth opportunities for drugs of abuse testing companies.
Key Players
- Abbott
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
