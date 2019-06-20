Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market - Forecast to 2023 with Abbott, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market at a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2019-2023.



The growing instances of drug abuse are compelling various governments agencies such as the US FDA, the CDC, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) impose stringent regulations pertaining to the use of drugs.



Implementation of these regulations is driving the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market. For instance, the researchers in the US are required to get approval from several organizations such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the US FDA, and the DEA to procure cannabis for their research purposes. Additionally, researchers must secure additional approvals from various state government departments where the research is being conducted.



Increased strategic developments



Vendors in the market are focusing on improving their product offerings and innovations to expand their product portfolios and ensure the availability of drugs of abuse testing to end-users such as research laboratories and academic institutions. Other strategic developments such as new product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and partnerships, and acquisitions adopted by the vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market size during the forecast period.



Manipulation of drug screening tests



There are instances of people evading tests for illicit drugs by manipulating the specimen that was supposed to be subjected to the tests. For example, the easy availability of chemicals such as laundry detergent, table salt, and toilet bowl cleaners give people the liberty to adulterate the specimens to manipulate drug screening tests. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global drugs of abuse testing market size.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Abbott and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as stringent regulatory control on the procurement of cannabis and increased strategic developments will provide significant growth opportunities for drugs of abuse testing companies.



Key Players



Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

