Global Satellite Transponders Market Outlook to 2024: Consolidation Trend Gathers Impetus in the Satellite Industry

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Transponders in Number of 36 MHz Transponder Equivalents (TPE) by the following Application Areas: Broadcast, Trunking, Networking, and Reserve. The Global market is also analyzed by the following Band Types: Ku-Band, C-Band, and Ka-Band.



The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:



APT Satellite Company Limited (Hong Kong)

Arab Satellite Communication Organization (Saudi Arabia)

Eutelsat (France)

Intelsat SA (Luxembourg)

Intersputnik International (Russia)

ISRO (India)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Russian Satellite Communications Company (Russia)

SES S.A. (Luxembourg)

Space Systems/Loral, LLC (USA)

Telesat (Canada)

Thales Alenia Space (France)

XTAR, LLC (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Satellite Industry Snapshots

Space Technology: How it Impacts Life on Earth

An Overview of Satellite Communications

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

Short-Term Market Opportunities

Key Factors Driving the Market

Global Satellite Industry: Drivers vs. Restraints

Stable Economy to Augment Market Demand

Emerging Markets Witness Strong Demand for Transponders

Efforts by Emerging Economies to Put Satellites into Orbit

Satellite Services - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Broadcasting: The Largest End-Use Application

Ku-band and Ka-band Satellite Transponders Driving Growth

Transponder Agreements Key to Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Revenue Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Commercial Services Boost the Satellite Sector

Strong Demand for Commercial Satellite Transponders on the Cards

Optimistic Look of Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Remote Sensing

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis

Growing Demand for Bigger Satellites to Push Transponders Market

Increasing Number of Transponders per Satellite - An Emerging Trend

Ku-band Capacity Transponders Driving the Growth

Ka-band Vs. Ku-band

Band Frequency and Spectrum C, Ku and Ka-bands

Ka-band Vs Ku-band

Enhanced Compression Technologies to Ease Capacity Pressure

Satellite Cellular Backhaul Propels Market

Private Networks Lead Data Market

Satellite Communication - A Key Market

ITU's Role in Satellite Industry

Emerging Trends in Satellite Communications - HTS in GEO, LEO and MEO

Flexible Payloads

Flexible Coverage

Flexible Bandwidth and Power Allocation

High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in GEO

HTS Satellites Current and Planned Launches (2010-2019)

High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in LEO

HT Communication Satellites Serve Unprecedented Demands for Video and Data Services

Satellite TV - Driving Satellite Transponders Market

DTH Market: Major Catalyst for Growth

4k Channels to Drive Use of Transponders

Newer TV Platforms - Effect on the Market

Digitalization Transforms Satellite Power Amplification Technologies

Digital Transition Timeline in Major Countries

Superior Video Codecs Impede Satellite Transponders Market

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rising Mobile Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Satellite Transponders Market

In-Flight Entertainment Grows in Prominence - A Commercial Opportunity for Airlines

Military & Defense: A Key Sector for Satellite Services

Technological Innovations Propel the Market - Select Recent Innovations

PERSEUS Pro by V-Nova

On-Board GPS Transponders for Tracking Small Satellites

Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems by Thales

Voice Represents a Small Segment

Optimizing Efficiency and Cost Cutting

Overcoming Overcapacity - A Major Hurdle

Last Mile Data Sector to Even Out

Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance

ISP-to-Backbone Peaks in Several Regions



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Satellites

Payload

Transponders

Orbits and Satellites

Common Types of Orbits

Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Satellite's Footprint

Burn

Interior of a Satellite

Propulsion Subsystem

Power Subsystem

Communications Subsystem

Structures Subsystem

Thermal Control Subsystem

Attitude Control Subsystem

Telemetry and Command Subsystem

Launch of a Satellite

Importance of EMS for Satellite Transmissions

Frequency Range and Suitable Application Areas of Different Bands

Satellite Applications

Satellite Sector: An Overview of Applications/Services

Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

Application Areas

Space-Based Earth Observation Systems

Major Remote Sensing Instruments and Satellites

Satellite Navigation System

The Galileo System

EGNOS - The Precursor for Galileo

New Transponder Accessing Method



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Players in the Satellite Industry

Existing and Potential Performance of Select Players

Intelsat

Intelsat's Recent and Planned Satellite Launches

Eutelsat

Eutelsat's Recent Satellite Launches

Delays notwithstanding, Eutelsat's Leased Russian Satellites get Launched

SES

SES's Recent and Planned Satellite Launches

Inmarsat

ViaSat

Consolidation Trend Gathers Impetus in the Satellite Industry



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Satellite/Product Launches

KT SAT Announces Cutting-Edge Satellite Services in Southeast Asia

SpaceX Partners with SES to Launch SES-12 Heavyweight Payload

CAMSAT Releases Details of CAS-5A, CAS-5B and CAS-6 Radio Satellites

APT Satellite Launches APSTAR-6C Satellite

Arianespace to Launch BSAT-4b Geostationary Satellite

ISRO's PSLV-C41 Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite

India's GSLV-F08 Launches GSAT-6A Satellite into GTO

ISRO's PSLV Launches Cartosat-2 Series Remote Sensing Satellite

Thales Alenia Space Launches KOREASAT-5A Communications Satellite

SpaceX Launches SES-11 Communications Satellite

Intelsat to Launch Intelsat 37e Satellite

Intelsat Launches Intelsat 35e Satellite

ISRO's PSLV-C38 Launches Cartosat-2 Series Satellite

India's GSLV-F09 Launches South - Asia Satellite GSAT-9 into GTO

ISRO's PSLV-C37 Launches Cartosat-2 Series Satellite



5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bambu Wireless Signs Contract with Eutelsat Communications for EUTELSAT 172B Satellite

Northrop Grumman Acquires Orbital ATK

Navarino Enters into Agreement with Intelsat for Satellite Services

Telesat Collaborates with Global Eagle Entertainment

Intelsat Signs Multi-Transponder Agreement with Telenor Satellite

Abertis Acquires Minority Stake in Hispasat

Intelsat and Vodacom Business Nigeria Sign Agreement for Satellite Services

Eutelsat Communications Purchases KONNECT VHTS Satellite System

Lockheed Martin Uses NEC's SIAT in Space Domain

Telekomunikasi Indonesia to Acquire Majority Stake in TS Global Network

Eutelsat Acquires NOORSAT

APT Satellite Signs Agreement with Telekom Austria Group for APSTAR-7 Satellite

Grupo Televisa Distributes Premium OTA TV Network via Intelsat's Galaxy Satellites

Eutelsat Enters into Multi-Transponder Agreement with Digiturk

Thaicom Signs Transponder Lease Agreement with MVI

SES Extends Capacity Agreement with Media Broadcast Satellite

NSSLGlobal Enters into Contract with Telesat for Telstar-12 Vantage Satellite



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 North America

A. Market Analysis

North American Satellite Transponder Market

Market Scenario and Outlook

Demand Led by Broadcast Applications

North America: At the Vanguard of HDTV Revolution

Demand for C-Band Transponders Persists

Market Share Finding

The United States

Risk Elements for the US Commercial Remote Sensing Satellite Companies

Key Market Trends

Launch of Spin-Off Channels Drives Demand for Satellite Transponders

Canada

Demand for Satellite Transponders on Rise in Canada

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Market Scenario and Outlook

Europe: Basking in the HDTV Revolution

Market Trends

Trends by Frequency Band

European Space Industry: An Overview

FSS Demand to Exceed Supply in EMEA

Key Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Market Scenario and Outlook

Strong Economic Growth in Asia-Pacific Driving Transponder Market

Pay TV to Boost Satellite Transponders Market in Asia

Digital Divide Mars Asia-Pacific Market

An Overview of Satellite Market

Asia - The Most Competitive Satellite Market

Transponders: Demand and Supply

Government: A Major Player

Asian Satellite Transponder Capacity

Market Characteristics by Sector

Broadcast

Networking

Trunking

Overcapacity: A Major Issue

Major Markets

China

India

Satellite Transponder Market - Overview

ISRO Fails to Meet the Growing Demand for Transponders

Rapid Growth in Television Sector in India

Satellite Capacity Constraints

India to Install Additional Transponder Capacity

B. Market Analytics



7.4 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Commercial Satellite Transponder Market

Satellite Oversupply to Continue

Market Scenario and Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Strong Demand for Satellite Services

Market Scenario and Outlook

Satellite Companies Leverage on Growing Satellite Demand

Broadcast Represents the Largest Market Segment

Key Statistics

Brazil

Satellite Transponder Market Poised for Growth

List of Select Licensed Satellites Operating in Brazil

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 37)

The United States (7)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (12) France (4) The United Kingdom (1) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (3)

