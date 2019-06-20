Global Satellite Transponders Market Outlook to 2024: Consolidation Trend Gathers Impetus in the Satellite Industry
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Transponders in Number of 36 MHz Transponder Equivalents (TPE) by the following Application Areas: Broadcast, Trunking, Networking, and Reserve. The Global market is also analyzed by the following Band Types: Ku-Band, C-Band, and Ka-Band.
The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- APT Satellite Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Arab Satellite Communication Organization (Saudi Arabia)
- Eutelsat (France)
- Intelsat SA (Luxembourg)
- Intersputnik International (Russia)
- ISRO (India)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
- Russian Satellite Communications Company (Russia)
- SES S.A. (Luxembourg)
- Space Systems/Loral, LLC (USA)
- Telesat (Canada)
- Thales Alenia Space (France)
- XTAR, LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Satellite Industry Snapshots
Space Technology: How it Impacts Life on Earth
An Overview of Satellite Communications
Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
Short-Term Market Opportunities
Key Factors Driving the Market
Global Satellite Industry: Drivers vs. Restraints
Stable Economy to Augment Market Demand
Emerging Markets Witness Strong Demand for Transponders
Efforts by Emerging Economies to Put Satellites into Orbit
Satellite Services - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Broadcasting: The Largest End-Use Application
Ku-band and Ka-band Satellite Transponders Driving Growth
Transponder Agreements Key to Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Revenue Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Commercial Services Boost the Satellite Sector
Strong Demand for Commercial Satellite Transponders on the Cards
Optimistic Look of Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Remote Sensing
Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis
Growing Demand for Bigger Satellites to Push Transponders Market
Increasing Number of Transponders per Satellite - An Emerging Trend
Ku-band Capacity Transponders Driving the Growth
Ka-band Vs. Ku-band
Band Frequency and Spectrum C, Ku and Ka-bands
Ka-band Vs Ku-band
Enhanced Compression Technologies to Ease Capacity Pressure
Satellite Cellular Backhaul Propels Market
Private Networks Lead Data Market
Satellite Communication - A Key Market
ITU's Role in Satellite Industry
Emerging Trends in Satellite Communications - HTS in GEO, LEO and MEO
Flexible Payloads
Flexible Coverage
Flexible Bandwidth and Power Allocation
High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in GEO
HTS Satellites Current and Planned Launches (2010-2019)
High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in LEO
HT Communication Satellites Serve Unprecedented Demands for Video and Data Services
Satellite TV - Driving Satellite Transponders Market
DTH Market: Major Catalyst for Growth
4k Channels to Drive Use of Transponders
Newer TV Platforms - Effect on the Market
Digitalization Transforms Satellite Power Amplification Technologies
Digital Transition Timeline in Major Countries
Superior Video Codecs Impede Satellite Transponders Market
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rising Mobile Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Satellite Transponders Market
In-Flight Entertainment Grows in Prominence - A Commercial Opportunity for Airlines
Military & Defense: A Key Sector for Satellite Services
Technological Innovations Propel the Market - Select Recent Innovations
PERSEUS Pro by V-Nova
On-Board GPS Transponders for Tracking Small Satellites
Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems by Thales
Voice Represents a Small Segment
Optimizing Efficiency and Cost Cutting
Overcoming Overcapacity - A Major Hurdle
Last Mile Data Sector to Even Out
Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance
ISP-to-Backbone Peaks in Several Regions
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Satellites
Payload
Transponders
Orbits and Satellites
Common Types of Orbits
Geostationary Orbit (GEO)
Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
Satellite's Footprint
Burn
Interior of a Satellite
Propulsion Subsystem
Power Subsystem
Communications Subsystem
Structures Subsystem
Thermal Control Subsystem
Attitude Control Subsystem
Telemetry and Command Subsystem
Launch of a Satellite
Importance of EMS for Satellite Transmissions
Frequency Range and Suitable Application Areas of Different Bands
Satellite Applications
Satellite Sector: An Overview of Applications/Services
Global Positioning Systems (GPS)
Application Areas
Space-Based Earth Observation Systems
Major Remote Sensing Instruments and Satellites
Satellite Navigation System
The Galileo System
EGNOS - The Precursor for Galileo
New Transponder Accessing Method
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Major Players in the Satellite Industry
Existing and Potential Performance of Select Players
Intelsat
Intelsat's Recent and Planned Satellite Launches
Eutelsat
Eutelsat's Recent Satellite Launches
Delays notwithstanding, Eutelsat's Leased Russian Satellites get Launched
SES
SES's Recent and Planned Satellite Launches
Inmarsat
ViaSat
Consolidation Trend Gathers Impetus in the Satellite Industry
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Satellite/Product Launches
KT SAT Announces Cutting-Edge Satellite Services in Southeast Asia
SpaceX Partners with SES to Launch SES-12 Heavyweight Payload
CAMSAT Releases Details of CAS-5A, CAS-5B and CAS-6 Radio Satellites
APT Satellite Launches APSTAR-6C Satellite
Arianespace to Launch BSAT-4b Geostationary Satellite
ISRO's PSLV-C41 Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite
India's GSLV-F08 Launches GSAT-6A Satellite into GTO
ISRO's PSLV Launches Cartosat-2 Series Remote Sensing Satellite
Thales Alenia Space Launches KOREASAT-5A Communications Satellite
SpaceX Launches SES-11 Communications Satellite
Intelsat to Launch Intelsat 37e Satellite
Intelsat Launches Intelsat 35e Satellite
ISRO's PSLV-C38 Launches Cartosat-2 Series Satellite
India's GSLV-F09 Launches South - Asia Satellite GSAT-9 into GTO
ISRO's PSLV-C37 Launches Cartosat-2 Series Satellite
5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Bambu Wireless Signs Contract with Eutelsat Communications for EUTELSAT 172B Satellite
Northrop Grumman Acquires Orbital ATK
Navarino Enters into Agreement with Intelsat for Satellite Services
Telesat Collaborates with Global Eagle Entertainment
Intelsat Signs Multi-Transponder Agreement with Telenor Satellite
Abertis Acquires Minority Stake in Hispasat
Intelsat and Vodacom Business Nigeria Sign Agreement for Satellite Services
Eutelsat Communications Purchases KONNECT VHTS Satellite System
Lockheed Martin Uses NEC's SIAT in Space Domain
Telekomunikasi Indonesia to Acquire Majority Stake in TS Global Network
Eutelsat Acquires NOORSAT
APT Satellite Signs Agreement with Telekom Austria Group for APSTAR-7 Satellite
Grupo Televisa Distributes Premium OTA TV Network via Intelsat's Galaxy Satellites
Eutelsat Enters into Multi-Transponder Agreement with Digiturk
Thaicom Signs Transponder Lease Agreement with MVI
SES Extends Capacity Agreement with Media Broadcast Satellite
NSSLGlobal Enters into Contract with Telesat for Telstar-12 Vantage Satellite
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 North America
A. Market Analysis
North American Satellite Transponder Market
Market Scenario and Outlook
Demand Led by Broadcast Applications
North America: At the Vanguard of HDTV Revolution
Demand for C-Band Transponders Persists
Market Share Finding
The United States
Risk Elements for the US Commercial Remote Sensing Satellite Companies
Key Market Trends
Launch of Spin-Off Channels Drives Demand for Satellite Transponders
Canada
Demand for Satellite Transponders on Rise in Canada
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Market Scenario and Outlook
Europe: Basking in the HDTV Revolution
Market Trends
Trends by Frequency Band
European Space Industry: An Overview
FSS Demand to Exceed Supply in EMEA
Key Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Market Scenario and Outlook
Strong Economic Growth in Asia-Pacific Driving Transponder Market
Pay TV to Boost Satellite Transponders Market in Asia
Digital Divide Mars Asia-Pacific Market
An Overview of Satellite Market
Asia - The Most Competitive Satellite Market
Transponders: Demand and Supply
Government: A Major Player
Asian Satellite Transponder Capacity
Market Characteristics by Sector
Broadcast
Networking
Trunking
Overcapacity: A Major Issue
Major Markets
China
India
Satellite Transponder Market - Overview
ISRO Fails to Meet the Growing Demand for Transponders
Rapid Growth in Television Sector in India
Satellite Capacity Constraints
India to Install Additional Transponder Capacity
B. Market Analytics
7.4 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Commercial Satellite Transponder Market
Satellite Oversupply to Continue
Market Scenario and Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Strong Demand for Satellite Services
Market Scenario and Outlook
Satellite Companies Leverage on Growing Satellite Demand
Broadcast Represents the Largest Market Segment
Key Statistics
Brazil
Satellite Transponder Market Poised for Growth
List of Select Licensed Satellites Operating in Brazil
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 37)
- The United States (7)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (12)
- France (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (3)
