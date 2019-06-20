Insights Into the Worldwide Nylon Market 2016-2019 & 2024 - Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Nylon Market, 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nylon in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Types: Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Nylon - Past, Present and Future

Hydrolysis & Degradation

Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)

Applications in a Nutshell

Fibers

Filaments

Shapes

Food Packaging

Powder Coating

Extruded Profiles

Instrument Strings

Nylon - Advantages Galore

Disadvantages of Nylon

Nylon Resins: Market Overview

Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers and End-use Sectors

Market Outlook

Production and Export-Import Statistics

China Leads Nylon Production

Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)

Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)

Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber and Resin



3. END-USE APPLICATIONS - AN ANALYSIS

Nylon Fibers

Nylon as Engineered Plastic

Outlook for End-Use Applications

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon

Industrial & Other Uses

Transportation

Electronic and Electrical Products

Consumer Products

Food Packaging

Nylon: Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic in Various Applications

Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market

Demand from Electrical & Electronic Application Remains Northbound

Strong Base of Tire Cord Industry Spurs Growth of Nylon

Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon

Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production

Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber

Nylon Plays a Vital Role in Production of Textile Dyes

Synthetic Fibers to Post Steady Expansion

Carpets: A Major Market for Nylon Fiber

Polyester vs. Nylon for Carpet Fiber

Opportunities in store for Nylon in Carpets Market Owing to its Unique Features

Soft Handed Carpets Witness Growing Demand

Rising Demand for 'Green' Carpets Offers Traction to Nylon Market

Packaging: An Emerging Market for Nylon

High Performance Properties for Flexible Packaging

Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth

3D Printing Plastic: An Emerging End-Use Market for Nylon



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Innovation in Plastics Still Alive

ADN Technology

Bemis Introduces New Nylon-Bonding Technology

Nervous System Uses Nylon Scales and Petals to Make 4D-Printed Dress

DuPont to Showcase New Nylon Advancements

Incorporation of Graphene in Nylon for Making Ladder-Free Hosiery

Nylon 3D-Printed Bicycle, Luna

Crystallite Morphology and Thermal Properties of Nylon 6,6 Altered Using Biphenyl Aromatic Liquid Crystalline Epoxy Resin

Type 6,6 Nylon a Better Performing Carpet Fiber than Type 6 Nylon

Novadyn DT/DI Additive for Improved 6,6 Nylon Performance in Humid and Wet Environments

CMI Develops Novel Chemical Process for Nylon Manufacturing Using the Cerium Rare Earth

Polyamide-66 Nanofibers Fabrication through the Electrospinning Technique

SFW - the Cause behind Wear Phenomenon in Nylon 66

Electron Beam Irradiation on Nylon 66 Leads to Reduced Crystalline Element

E-Beam Radiation on Nylon 6 Nanocomposite Fibers for Expansion of Application

Nylon 6 as a Substitute for Nylon 46

EB Irradiation on Nylon 66 for Developing Advanced Engineering Polymers

Novel Approach for Functionalization and Coloration of Nylon Fabrics

Zylon for an Eco-Friendly Process of Nylon Synthesis

New Process for Production of Green Nylon

Abrasive Nylon Brushes to Help Improve Machine Shop Throughput and Quality



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

History

General Characteristics of Nylon

Physical Properties of Nylon

Impact of Change in Temperature

Crystallinity Level

Degradation and Hydrolysis

Recycling and Incineration

Disadvantage of Nylon

Uses of Nylon

Types of Nylon

Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 - A Comparison

Introduction

Production Process

Production of Nylon 6

Production of Nylon 6,6

Properties and Uses of Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6

Nylon 6

Applications of Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Uses

Other Applications of Nylon 6,6

Mechanical Properties of Polyamide-Nylon 6 and Polyamide-Nylon 6,6

Comparison of Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Nylon 12 and Nylon 612 based on Mechanical Properties (on 1-10 scale)

Nylon Fiber Production - Fundamental Concepts

Nylon Composites

Properties of Polyamides

Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

INVISTA to Expand Nylon 6,6 Capacity in China

NYCOA Introduces New Nylon based Elastomer Range, NY-FLEX

Evonik to Expand Capacity for Nylon 12 Precursors

Aquafil to Acquires Select Nylon 6 Assets of INVISTA

Aquafil Partners with Genomatica to Develop Bio-based Nylon

Asahi Kasei Announces Plans to Expand Capacity for Leona Nylon 66 Filament

Delos and Aquafil Partner to Launch ECONYL Nylon Yarn in the US

Polymaker Launches PolyMide CoPA Nylon Filament

BASF to Take Over Polyamide Business of Solvay

NILIT Launches Sensil, a New Nylon 6.6 Brand for Apparel

LANXESS Introduces New Reinforced Polyamide 6 Compounds

Invista Introduces New Variant of Cordura



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Impressive Growth in Automotive Market - A Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Based Airbags

Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics Paves Way for Growth of Nylon

Carpets and Rugs: Significant Market for Nylon

Nylon - Leading Fiber Type in Tufted Carpet

Booming Food and Packaging Market Spurs Growth Opportunities for Nylon

Soaring Demand for Specialty Films in Packaging Industry Drives Nylon Growth

Presence of Leading Film & Sheet Players in the US by Material

Export-Import Statistics

Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot

Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japanese Tire and Tire Cord Industry

Textile Industry: A Significant End-Use Market for Nylon

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Tire Market - An Overview

Factors Influencing the Tires Market

Major Trends in Tire Manufacture

Turkish Fiber Industry - A Brief Overview

Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Automotive Production Activity - A Key Growth Driver

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: The Largest Consumer of Tire Cord

Domestic Nylon 6 and 66 Prices Start Declining Subsequent to a Rise in the Past

Tires Market - An Overview

Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China a Lucrative Market for Tire Cords

Government Push for Achieving Optimum Tire Radialization Benefits the Market

Export/Import Scenario

Nylon Fiber Carpet: Most Popular Category in China

China - The Leading Nylon Producer

Invista's Entry into Nylon 6,6 Chip Production in China to be Beneficial to Domestic Producers

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Tire and Tire Cord Market Forms a Strong Base for Nylon Growth

Rise in Automobile Production Offers Growth Opportunities

Radialization Gains Prominence in India

India to Emerge as Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing

Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.5.4 Taiwan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Textiles Market in Taiwan

B. Market Analytics



8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Thai Textile Industry Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strong Textile Industry in Brazil Offers Traction to Nylon Demand

B. Market Analytics



8.6.2 Mexico

Market Analysis



8.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nylon Production Virtually Non-Existent in the Middle East

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES

