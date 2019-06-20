Food Encapsulation: Industy Strategies & Insights Report 2019 - Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Encapsulation in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food Encapsulation - A Quick Primer
Encapsulation Entails Improved Functionality
Global Food Encapsulation Market Set for a Steady Growth
Growing Demand for Health-based Foods Spur Growth in Food Encapsulation Market
Growth Drivers - In a Nutshell
Analysis by Technology
Market by Core Phase
Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth
Functional Foods - A Major Growth Driver
Food Additives Propel Market Expansion
Emerging Markets to Take Over from Developed Markets
Market Challenges
Competition
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market
The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
Encapsulation of Essential Oils - The Future of Food Preservation
Enzyme Encapsulation - The Future of Bakery/Dairy Industries
Popularity of Yogurt to Promote Encapsulation Technologies
Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth
Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE RECENT PAST
The Field of Encapsulation Marked by Innovation Galore
Nano Liposomes to Encapsulate Preservatives
Erythritol Crystals to Improve Flavor Encapsulation
Smart Capsules to Improve Bioactive Ingredient Delivery
New Technology Enables Sprinkling of Supplements on Foods
5. MARKET CHALLENGES
Safety Issues - A Major Concern
Do Existing Regulations on Nano Foods Suffice?
6. SELECT END-USE APPLICATION TRENDS
Microencapsulation - A Boon for the Baking Industry
Encapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products
Novel Method Developed for Use of Agro-waste for Probiotics Encapsulation
Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food Applications
Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins - Good Growth Ahead
Select Trends in Other Sectors
Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects
Nanoencapsulation Method to Find Usage in Cancer Drugs
7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Encapsulation
Food Encapsulation: A Definition
Types of Food Encapsulation Technologies
Micro Encapsulation
Micro Encapsulation - Reasons
Micro Encapsulation - Types
Physical Methods
Air Suspension Coating
Pan Coating
Centrifugal Extrusion
Vibrational Nozzle
Spray Drying
Chemical Methods
Interfacial polymerization
In-situ polymerization
Matrix polymerization
Macro Encapsulation
Nano Encapsulation
Hybrid Encapsulation
Coacervation
Spray drying
Extrusion
Fluidized bed coating
Spray cooling/spray congealing
An Overview of Encapsulation Materials
Hydrocolloids
Oligosaccharides
Lipids
Proteins
Food Encapsulation Ingredients - A Brief
Food Encapsulation Packaging - A Brief
Food Encapsulation - End Users & Applications
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Tesseract Unveils Line of Supplements Based on a Patent Pending Encapsulation Technology
Bega Cheese Unveils Novel Form of Microencapsulated Infant Formula Ingredient
AnaBio Inaugurates New Facility in Ireland
Frutarom Buys AB Biotics' Micro-Encapsulation Technology
Firmenich Officially Opens New Plant for Encapsulated Flavors
Balchem Acquires Innovative Food Processors
Croda Buys Inventiva's Encapsulation and Delivery System Technologies
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Boom in Food & Beverages to Drive Encapsulation Technologies
Growth in Food Additives Market Bodes Well for the Encapsulation Technologies
Favorable Diet Trends Offer Growth Avenues
Profile of American Functional Food Consumers
Health Concerns among American Consumers
Prominence of Gut and Digestive Health Products Offers Prospects for Encapsulation
Growth in Flavors Market to Promote Demand for Encapsulation
Flavor Innovations in Dairy Products to Promote Encapsulation Technologies
Opportunity Indicator
B. Market Analytics
10.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Yogurt Sector Offers Market Potential
B. Market Analytics
10.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Flourishing Probiotics Market Signals Opportunities
Yogurt Sector Indicates Market for Encapsulation Technologies
B. Market Analytics
10.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe - A Land of Opportunities
Changing Demographics to Propel Market Growth
The European Food Additives Market - A Review
Flourishing Functional Foods to Drive Demand
Popularity of Probiotics Bodes Well for Encapsulation Technologies
Enzymes Market in Food Applications to Offer Growth
B. Market Analytics
10.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Functional Foods Market: Opportunities Galore for Encapsulation
French Health and Wellness Foods & Drinks Market: A Macro Perspective
B. Market Analytics
10.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Demand for Functional Foods Drive Market for Food Encapsulation
B. Market Analytics
10.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
10.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Booming Functional Foods Market Bodes Well for Encapsulation
Growth Drivers
The Rise of Yogurt to Unlock Prospects for Probiotic Encapsulation
B. Market Analytics
10.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Flourishing Functional Foods Market Opens Up Avenues
Spanish Market for Health and Wellness Foods: A Macro Perspective
B. Market Analytics
10.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Rising Demand for Health and Wellness Products Drives Encapsulation Market
B. Market Analytics
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Encapsulation Market Driven by Popularity of Functional Foods and Drinks Market
B. Market Analytics
10.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Substantial Growth in Functional Foods Offers Prospects
B. Market Analytics
10.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
The Chinese Functional Foods Market Signals Opportunities for Encapsulation Technologies
Boom in Food Additives Market to Drive Demand for Encapsulation Technologies
Chinese Market for Health and Wellness Foods & Drinks: A Macro Perspective
Chinese Market for Yogurt - Yet to be Tapped
B. Market Analytics
10.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Growing Popularity of Functional Foods Bodes Well for Encapsulation Technologies
Booming Food Additives Market Offers Prospects
B. Market Analytics
10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
10.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
10.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Surge in Functional Foods to Benefit Encapsulation Technologies Market
B. Market Analytics
10.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Mexico's Thriving Functional Foods Industry to Fuel Encapsulation Technologies
B. Market Analytics
10.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (2)
