Worldwide Patient Scales Market Outlook 2019-2022 - Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise
The "Patient Scales: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patient Scales in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Floor Scales, Infant & Baby Scales, Chair Scales, and Under Bed Scales.
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Algen Scale Corp. (USA)
- Detecto Scale Company (USA)
- Doran Scales, Inc. (USA)
- Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)
- Pelstar, LLC (USA)
- seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- SR Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Tanita Corporation (Japan)
- Wedderburn (Australia)
- Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Analysis by Segment
Strategic Markets for Patient Scales
Scales
A Preventive Tool
Causes of Weight Problem
Problems with Obesity
Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales
Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?
Balance Beam Scales
Still the Popular Patient Scale
Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales
Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device
Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend
Scales Go Hi-Tech
Value Addition
Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability
Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements
Baby Scales See Significant Advances
Bariatric Scales
A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales
Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales
Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers
Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
Protection from Nosocomial Infections
A New Dimension to Patient Scales
Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales
Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand
Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces Momentum in the Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Types of Patient Scales
Balance Beam Scales
Digital Scales
Floor Scales
Infant Scales
Specialty Scales
Chair Scales
Under Bed Scales
Heavy-Capacity Scales
Sling Scales
Platform Scales
Body Fat Scales
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
SR Instruments Unveils Multi-Purpose Scale SR7020i
Health o meter Professional Scales Introduces Display Head for 2101KL Platform Scale
Health o meter Professional Scales Redesigns 349KLX Digital Floor Scale
Pelstar Rolls Out 3001KL-AMX Antimicrobial Digital Platform Scale with Extended Handrails
Pelstar Launches 600KL-BT Digital Scale
Nokia Unleashes Largest Line of Connected Consumer Health Products
Xiaomi Unveils Yunmao Good Light Mini 2 Smart Body Scale
Marsden Weighing Group Rolls Out M-650 Wheelchair Scale and M- 420 Floor Scale
II-24 Polar Showcases Polar Balance Connected Scales
Withings Rolls Out Withings Body Cardio
SR Instruments Introduces Autodesk Revit 3D Rendering in Scales
Detecto Launches icon Range of Eye-level Physician Scales
Detecto Rolls Out apex Eye-Level Digital Clinical Scales
SR Instruments Launches SR411i Patient Floor Scale
SR Instruments Launches SR585i Stand-on Scale
DETECTO Introduces MB130 Digital Pediatric Scale
Pelstar Launches Digital Wet Diaper/Lap Sponge/Organ Scale
Health o meter Professional Scales Launches G6 Series BCA Scales
Health o meter Professional Scales Rolls Out 880KL Digital Floor Scale
Tanita Unveils TBF-400 Body Composition Analyzer
Detecto Introduces solo Digital Physician Scale
NHG Introduces Steiss CS300 Digital Chair Scales
SR Instruments Launches SR7010i Multi-purpose Scale
Health o meter Professional Scales Releases Updated SDK
Omron Healthcare Launches Smartphone-connected Weighing Scale
Tanita Introduces WB-800plus Professional Scales
QARDIO Rolls Out QardioBase Smart Scale
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Doran Medical Scales Inks Agreement with MedPro Associates
Nokia Acquires Withings
Detecto Secures Clearance to Ship OIML EC Class III Scales
Hill-Rom Acquires Welch Allyn
Welch Allyn Acquires Scale-Tronix
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
US Healthcare Industry
A Brief Profile
Aging Population Fuel Demand
Obesity Crisis Unfolds Opportunities for Growth
Child Obesity in the US
Significance of Weight Monitoring in CHF
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Aging Population to Drive Growth
Product Launches
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
German Healthcare System
seca GmbH & Co. KG.
A Germany-Based Global Leader in Medical Scales
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Healthcare Market Scenario
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Healthcare Markets in Select Countries
Hungary
Switzerland
One of World's Best Healthcare Systems
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rapid Growth of the Healthcare Industry
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Mounting Pressure for Improved Healthcare
Market Structure
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Surging Demand for Quality Care
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Focus on Major Healthcare Markets in the Region
Australia
An Overview of Australian Healthcare Industry
Korea
Healthcare Services Market
New Zealand
Healthcare Market
An Overview
Sri Lanka
Healthcare System
An Overview
Taiwan
Healthcare Sector
Marked by Structural Changes
Vietnam
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
