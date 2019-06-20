Orthopedic Implants Market Soaring at 4.7% CAGR to Reach $66,636 Million by 2025

The orthopedic implants market accounted for $45,901 million in 2017 is expected to reach $66,636 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major factors such as rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and rapid increase in the aging population globally drive the market. In addition, technological innovations in the orthopedic implants industry, acceptance for implantable medical devices, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries further supplement the market growth. However, high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment and stringent government policies hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging economies present lucrative opportunities to the market.

This report segments the Orthopedic Implants Market on the basis of product type, type, material type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is divided into reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma, orthobiologics and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into knee, hip, wrist & shoulder, dental, spine, ankle, and others. Depending on material type, it is differentiated into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, and others. The metallic biomaterials are further segmented into stainless steel, titanium alloy, cobalt alloy, and others.

Based on region, the orthopedic implants market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

In this research report, the top companies in orthopedic implants market have been profiled such as Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, DJO Finance LLC., Globus Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc., Wright Medical Group N.V. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) NuVasive, Inc., Synthes Holding AG, Arthrocare Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, The Orthopedic Implant Company and BioTek Instruments, Inc.

