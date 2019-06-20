Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Report 2019 Featuring BASF, Clariant, Clean Diesel Technologies, Johnson Matthey, N.E. Chemcat Corp, and Umicore
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.
The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (CDTi) (USA)
- Johnson Matthey PLC (UK)
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)
- Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
Outlook
Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions
Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
Hydrocarbons (HC)
Carbon Monoxide (CO)
Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
Particulate Matter (PM)
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets
Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market
HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts
Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth
Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point
Competitive Scenario
BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market
Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects
Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates
SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction
Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend
Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment
PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs
Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects
3. REGULATORY SCENARIO IN MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS
The United States
Canada
Japan
Europe
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV
Euro VI)
China
India
Hong Kong
Singapore
Brazil
Mexico
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction
An Overview of Diesel Engines
Diesel Engine Emissions
Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health
Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines
Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)
Lean NOx Traps (LNT)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant
Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe
Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture
Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany
Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland
CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors
CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation
CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts
CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter EGR DPF System
CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint
CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion
Key Role of 'Trucking' in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for HDD Catalysts Market
HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications
SCR Catalysts Demonstrate Faster Growth during EPA10 Regime
Strategic Corporate Developments
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Emission Standards in Canada
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Emission Norms in Japan
Research and Innovation
N.E. Chemcat Corporation
A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
EU at the Forefront of Emission Regulations
Market Overview
Regulatory Standards Drive Catalyst Market
Europe
A Major Market for Commercial Vehicles
Opportunity Indicators:
Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions ( Euro IV
Euro VI)
Taxation Based on CO2 Emissions
CO2 Based Taxes for Motor Vehicles in Select EU Countries
Non-Road HDD Catalysts
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
BASF SE
A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
High Average Age and Pent Up Replacement Demand for HCVs Bodes Well for Market
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Johnson Matthey plc
A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Pent Up Demand for CVs Bodes Well for the Market
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Economic Vagaries Affect the Market
Emission Standards in Russia
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Senses Large-Scale Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Largest Manufacturer of HCVs
Global Catalyst Suppliers Strive to Expand Footprint
Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Regional Markets
India
Growing HDD Market Augurs Well for the Market
Australia
Hong Kong
Singapore
New Zealand
South Korea
Taiwan
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Regional Markets
Brazil
Economic Turmoil Hinders Market Growth
Mexico
Uncertainty over NAFTA Affects Automotive Industry
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Peru
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 14)
- The United States (4)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
