Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Report 2019 Featuring BASF, Clariant, Clean Diesel Technologies, Johnson Matthey, N.E. Chemcat Corp, and Umicore

The "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.



The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (CDTi) (USA)

Johnson Matthey PLC (UK)

N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Outlook

Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions

Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets

Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market

HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts

Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth

Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point

Competitive Scenario

BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market

Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects

Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates

SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction

Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend

Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects



3. REGULATORY SCENARIO IN MAJOR GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS

The United States

Canada

Japan

Europe

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV

Euro VI)

China

India

Hong Kong

Singapore

Brazil

Mexico



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction

An Overview of Diesel Engines

Diesel Engine Emissions

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)

Lean NOx Traps (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant

Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe

Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture

Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany

Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland

CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors

CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation

CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts

CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter EGR DPF System

CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint

CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion

Key Role of 'Trucking' in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for HDD Catalysts Market

HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications

SCR Catalysts Demonstrate Faster Growth during EPA10 Regime

Strategic Corporate Developments

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Emission Standards in Canada

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Emission Norms in Japan

Research and Innovation

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

EU at the Forefront of Emission Regulations

Market Overview

Regulatory Standards Drive Catalyst Market

Europe

A Major Market for Commercial Vehicles

Opportunity Indicators:

Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions ( Euro IV

Euro VI)

Taxation Based on CO2 Emissions

CO2 Based Taxes for Motor Vehicles in Select EU Countries

Non-Road HDD Catalysts

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

BASF SE

A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

High Average Age and Pent Up Replacement Demand for HCVs Bodes Well for Market

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Johnson Matthey plc

A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Pent Up Demand for CVs Bodes Well for the Market

B.Market Analytics

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Economic Vagaries Affect the Market

Emission Standards in Russia

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Senses Large-Scale Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Largest Manufacturer of HCVs

Global Catalyst Suppliers Strive to Expand Footprint

Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Regional Markets

India

Growing HDD Market Augurs Well for the Market

Australia

Hong Kong

Singapore

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Regional Markets

Brazil

Economic Turmoil Hinders Market Growth

Mexico

Uncertainty over NAFTA Affects Automotive Industry

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Peru

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 14)

The United States (4)

Canada (1)

Japan (1)

Europe (6) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

