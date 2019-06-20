Cambodia's UPS Systems Market to 2025: Projecting a CAGR of 4.4%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia UPS Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Phases, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Significant growth across the construction sector on account of rising demand for commercial office space, a new hotel, and BFSI infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of UPS in Myanmar over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and the development of Special Economic Zones across the country would further fuel the demand for UPS in the country.



According to this research, the Cambodia UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

Technological advancement across various segments of the society, especially the commercial sector, and rapidly increasing IT infrastructure would help the Cambodia UPS market to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, growing foreign investment in the country and rising demand for uninterrupted supply of power in IT environment across government, corporate, education and healthcare sectors is anticipated to pave way for the growth of UPS market.



Amongst all the applications, commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market in 2018. In the commercial sector, BFSI, commercial office spaces, and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders in the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance over the coming years on account of the government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumption



3. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Overview

3.1 Cambodia Country Overview

3.2 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

3.3 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By kVA Rating (2018 & 2025F)

3.4 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Volume Share, By kVA Rating (2018 & 2025F)

3.5 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By Phases (2018 & 2025F)

3.6 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Volume Share, By Phases (2018 & 2025F)

3.7 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

3.8 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

3.9 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.10 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Industry Life Cycle

3.11 Cambodia UPS Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces Model



4. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Dynamics

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints



5. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Trends



6. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Overview, By kVA Rating

6.1 Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 Cambodia Up to 1 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.2 Cambodia 1.1-10 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 Cambodia 1.1-100 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3 Cambodia 10.1-50 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3.1 Cambodia 10.1-50 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.4 Cambodia 50.1-100 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.1 Cambodia 50.1-100 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.5 Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5.1 Cambodia Above 100 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F



7. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Overview, By Phases

7.1 Cambodia 1-Phase UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 Cambodia 3-Phase UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



8. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Cambodia Residential Applications UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.1.1 Cambodia Residential Sector Outlook

8.2 Cambodia Commercial Applications UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.1 Cambodia Commercial Applications UPS Systems Market Revenues, By Sub-Segment, 2015-2025F

8.2.2 Cambodia Commercial Sector Outlook

8.3 Cambodia Industrial Applications UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3.1 Cambodia Industrial Sector Outlook



9. Cambodia UPS Systems Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Southern Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 Western Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.3 Rest of the Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



10. Cambodia UPS Systems Market by Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Cambodia Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Cambodia Industrial Sector Outlook

10.3 Cambodia Hospitality Sector Outlook



11. Cambodia UPS Systems Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating

11.2 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2 Cambodia UPS Systems Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Eaton Corporation PLC

13.2 Schneider Electric SE

13.3 Vertiv Co.

13.4 Socomec Group S.A.

13.5 General Electric Company

13.6 ABB Ltd

13.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.8 Fida International (S) Pte Ltd.



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



