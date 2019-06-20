Europe Power Rental Market to Witness a CAGR of 7.1% During 2019-2024 with Caterpillar, Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Bredenoord, and Loxam Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Power Rental Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby, Others), Country - Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe power rental market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024, from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Power rental equipment is used for standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-use sectors such as utilities, oil & gas, construction, mining, manufacturing, shipping, data centers, and events. The main driver for the Europe power rental market is primarily due to increasing power loss due to aging infrastructure, and limited access to electricity in rural areas. The slowdown of economies and uncertainty in raw material prices can hinder the growth of the market.

The leading players in the Europe power rental market include Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Aggreko, PLC (U.K.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Bredenoord (Netherland), and Loxam (France).

The 501-2,500 kW segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The 501-2,500 kW segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. These range generators are used in the mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, shipping, and utility sectors. These generators required to provide standby power as well as power during peak shaving. 501 kW-2,500 kW are used in remote locations where emergency power is needed. Thus, these range generators are used when there is high demand for electricity. Above 501-2,500 kW generators are economical and can be deployed for continuous power applications. The adoption of natural gas and other renewable gases for the 501-2,500 generators is the major reason for the fastest growth projection of the segment during the forecast period.



The standby power segment is expected to be the largest segment in Europe power rental market during the forecast period



The standby power segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The standby generator is an emergency generator which is used when there is a power outage. 501 kW-500 kW and 501 kW-2,500 kW power rating is used as a standby generator. The generator is required for oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing, among others. The demand for the standby power application will increase as in some regions, due to the aging infrastructure and less access to electricity. A standby generator is an electrical back-up system that operates within seconds of a power outage. The transfer switch senses the loss of power and accordingly starts or shuts off the generator. Most units run on diesel, natural gas, or liquid propane gas. These generators are used in hospitals, office buildings, and schools, among others.



UK: The largest market for Europe Power Rental



Russia is currently the largest market within the Europe power rental industry, followed by UK and Germany. Russia accounted for the maximum share of the market in Europe in 2018. Germany is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2019 to 2024. Growth of the construction, mining, and manufacturing sectors in countries such as Russia, UK, Germany, Netherland, Italy, and Belgium are expected to drive the Europe power rental market during the forecast period. The frequent power outage, unstable power supply, and aging power infrastructure are resulting in mine operators inclining towards power rental solutions to meet their power requirement.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Europe Power Rental Market During the Forecast Period

3.2 Market, By Fuel & Country

3.3 Market, By Power Rating

3.4 Market, By Application

3.5 Market, By End-User



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Drivers

4.3.1 Expansion of IT & Data Centers

4.3.2 Growing Investment in the Construction Industry

4.3.3 Cost Benefits of Rental Solutions

4.3.4 Rising Number of Events

4.4 Restraints

4.4.1 Reducing Cost of Renewable Generation & Energy Storage

4.5 Opportunities

4.5.1 Increased Use of Bi-Fuel & Invertor Generators

4.5.2 Aging Power Infrastructure

4.6 Challenges

4.6.1 Stringent Regulation on Diesel Generator Emission & Noise Control Norms

4.6.2 Rise in the Demand for Decentralized Power Generation



5 EU Power Rental Market, By Fuel Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Diesel

5.3 Gas



6 EU Power Rental Market, By Power Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 50 kW

6.3 51-500 kW

6.4 501-2,500 kW



7 EU Power Rental Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Peak Shaving

7.3 Standby Power

7.4 Base Load/Continuous Power



8 EU Power Rental Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utilities

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Construction

8.5 Mining

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Shipping

8.8 Data Centers

8.9 Events

8.10 Others



9 EU Power Rental Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 UK

9.2.1 By Fuel Type

9.2.2 By Power Rating

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.4 By End-User

9.3 Germany

9.3.1 By Fuel Type

9.3.2 By Power Rating

9.3.3 By Application

9.3.4 By End-User

9.4 Russia

9.5 Italy

9.6 France

9.7 Turkey

9.8 Netherlands

9.9 Belgium

9.10 Luxembourg

9.11 Denmark

9.12 Rest of Europe



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking of Players, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Developments

10.3.2 Investments & Expansions

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Contracts & Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aggreko

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Development

11.2 Caterpillar

11.3 Atlas Copco

11.4 Bredenoord

11.5 Loxam

11.6 Boels Rental

11.7 Zwart Techniek

11.8 Colle Rental & Sales

11.9 Power Solutions

11.10 Generac

11.11 Bulterys

11.12 The Power Shop



