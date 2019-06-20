Melissa Porterfield of Silk Mountain to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Porterfield is an admirable woman who after a long career as an educator and human resources professional became an entrepreneur. Drawing on her expertise on the subjects of workplace operations, systems, and cultures, she created Silk Mountain, a boutique consulting firm providing strategic expertise in leadership, development, HR processes, and employee engagement. The name is a derivation of her father’s last name (Seidenberg) but her new media identity describes the business best : #Work Shouldn’t Suck. That’s right, Ms. Porterfield supports clients as they strive to improve the everyday experience at work, no matter what the company might be going through in today’s lean and often challenging times.

It has been said that enthusiasm starts at the top and much of the coaching is focused on the leadership of clients’ businesses—ensuring they walk the talk when it comes to values, cultural drivers, communications, and more. A good, honest, and effective leadership team has a big impact on attracting and retaining employees and making them feel more engaged and committed to their workplace. This not only makes work more fun; it has a positive impact on productivity and the bottom line.

In this last part of her thought-provoking series, Melissa is going to address many of the issues that make a workplace right or wrong, engaging or frustrating. She will enlighten listeners on topics like building a positive employee culture, what really is said around the watercooler, and candid employee perceptions of the workplace. She will talk about what a mission and values are, how they come together to create the all-important company purpose, and how to ensure company values are being lived out across the organization day to day.

Melissa had a long and successful career in human resources and knows all the subjects intimately—from employee relations to payroll and HRIS, and even workspace design. She enjoys the challenge of creating a place where people want to stay and facilitating the improvement of healthy organizations. At a time when 85% of mergers fail to meet their staff targets, when new generations are entering the workforce, and the competition to hire and keep people in jobs heats up, all that Melissa does and says is truly critical.

