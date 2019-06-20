Outlook on the Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to 2024 - Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Service Models: Managed Services, and Hosted Services.



The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Brivo Inc. (USA)

Centrify Corporation (USA)

Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)

Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)

Digital Hands (USA)

dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

Feenics (Canada)

Fleming Companies (USA)

Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)

Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)

Kastle Systems (USA)

Kisi Inc. (USA)

M3T Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS

Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems

The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services

Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day

A Peek Into Why In-House Management of Access Control is No Longer the Right Choice?

Networked EACS Systems Makes On-Premise Management Old School

Migration to ACaaS, a Disruptive Business & Service Delivery Concept, Becomes All Powerful

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS

Growing Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments & the Resulting Need for Protection to Benefit Demand for Access Control Services

Web Based & Cloud Based Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) Grow in Prominence

Rise of Smart Cities & the Ensuing Need for Smart Security Drives Additional Demand for ACaaS

Digital Connected Enterprises Drive the Importance of Access Control

Workforce Decentralization & the Ensuing Demands on Mobility & Connectivity Push Access Control into the Spotlight

BYOD Further Catalyzes Security Needs Within an Enterprise

Growing Value of Digital Corporate Assets & a Parallel Increase in the Sophistication of Cyber Crime Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Access Control Services

Stringent Physical Security Requirements Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services

Data Protection and Privacy Laws Play a Vital Role in Facilitating the Implementation of Access Controls

Growing Prominence of Biometric Technology in Banking and Financial Services Spurs Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services

Retail, Hospitality and Manufacturing Sector Promise Increased End-Use Opportunities

SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for ACaaS

Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for ACaaS

Challenges

Lack of Adequate Awareness

Restrictions on Cloud Storage Across Borders

Security & Storage Concerns

SLA Compliance Issues

Reducing Costs of Traditional EACS

Reliability Issues with Telecom Infrastructure

Global Outlook



3. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

Types of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Deployment Models

Hosted Access Control

Managed Access Control

Hybrid Access Control

Classification of ACaaS by Type of Server Hosting Model

Rack Server ACaaS Solutions

True Cloud ACaaS

Key Characteristics of True Cloud ACaaS

On-demand Scalability

Multi-Tenancy

Redundancy

Types of Cloud ACaaS

Private Cloud AcaaS Solutions

Public Cloud AcaaS Solutions

Classification of ACaaS by Intended Application Area

Logical Access Control as a Service

Physical Access Control as a Service

Advantages of ACaaS Solution Over Traditional Access Control Systems:

Minimum Upfront Capital Costs

Low Maintenance Costs

Demand Agility

Remote Support & Assistance

Thin Client Application

Customizability



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Service Innovations/Introductions

ISONAS Offers ACaaS with integrator RMR License

Genetec Releases Security Center Synergis SaaS Edition

IMRON Launches IS2000 Cloud ACaaS Solution

Vanderbilt Launches Vanderbilt ACT365 Managed Solution

Feenics Launches Enterprise Keep by Feenics Platform



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Thoma Bravo to Acquire Majority Stake in Centrify

ACS Discontinues Classic Azure Portal

Cushman & Wakefield Partners with Kastle Systems for KastlePresence



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Key Factors Influencing ACaaS Adoption

Crime

Economic Conditions

Building Codes

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Canada

Market Analysis



6.3 Japan

Market Analysis



6.4 Europe

Market Analysis



6.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



6.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



6.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)

The United States (35)

Canada (6)

Europe (8) France (1) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (4)

Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni1eio

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security, Cloud Computing and Storage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.