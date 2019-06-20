Outlook on the Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to 2024 - Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Service Models: Managed Services, and Hosted Services.
The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Brivo Inc. (USA)
- Centrify Corporation (USA)
- Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)
- Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)
- Digital Hands (USA)
- dormakaba Group (Switzerland)
- Feenics (Canada)
- Fleming Companies (USA)
- Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)
- Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
- Kastle Systems (USA)
- Kisi Inc. (USA)
- M3T Corporation (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS
Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems
The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services
Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day
A Peek Into Why In-House Management of Access Control is No Longer the Right Choice?
Networked EACS Systems Makes On-Premise Management Old School
Migration to ACaaS, a Disruptive Business & Service Delivery Concept, Becomes All Powerful
Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy
Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future
ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS
Growing Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments & the Resulting Need for Protection to Benefit Demand for Access Control Services
Web Based & Cloud Based Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) Grow in Prominence
Rise of Smart Cities & the Ensuing Need for Smart Security Drives Additional Demand for ACaaS
Digital Connected Enterprises Drive the Importance of Access Control
Workforce Decentralization & the Ensuing Demands on Mobility & Connectivity Push Access Control into the Spotlight
BYOD Further Catalyzes Security Needs Within an Enterprise
Growing Value of Digital Corporate Assets & a Parallel Increase in the Sophistication of Cyber Crime Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Access Control Services
Stringent Physical Security Requirements Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services
Data Protection and Privacy Laws Play a Vital Role in Facilitating the Implementation of Access Controls
Growing Prominence of Biometric Technology in Banking and Financial Services Spurs Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services
Retail, Hospitality and Manufacturing Sector Promise Increased End-Use Opportunities
SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for ACaaS
Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for ACaaS
Challenges
Lack of Adequate Awareness
Restrictions on Cloud Storage Across Borders
Security & Storage Concerns
SLA Compliance Issues
Reducing Costs of Traditional EACS
Reliability Issues with Telecom Infrastructure
Global Outlook
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
Types of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Deployment Models
Hosted Access Control
Managed Access Control
Hybrid Access Control
Classification of ACaaS by Type of Server Hosting Model
Rack Server ACaaS Solutions
True Cloud ACaaS
Key Characteristics of True Cloud ACaaS
On-demand Scalability
Multi-Tenancy
Redundancy
Types of Cloud ACaaS
Private Cloud AcaaS Solutions
Public Cloud AcaaS Solutions
Classification of ACaaS by Intended Application Area
Logical Access Control as a Service
Physical Access Control as a Service
Advantages of ACaaS Solution Over Traditional Access Control Systems:
Minimum Upfront Capital Costs
Low Maintenance Costs
Demand Agility
Remote Support & Assistance
Thin Client Application
Customizability
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Service Innovations/Introductions
ISONAS Offers ACaaS with integrator RMR License
Genetec Releases Security Center Synergis SaaS Edition
IMRON Launches IS2000 Cloud ACaaS Solution
Vanderbilt Launches Vanderbilt ACT365 Managed Solution
Feenics Launches Enterprise Keep by Feenics Platform
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Thoma Bravo to Acquire Majority Stake in Centrify
ACS Discontinues Classic Azure Portal
Cushman & Wakefield Partners with Kastle Systems for KastlePresence
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Key Factors Influencing ACaaS Adoption
Crime
Economic Conditions
Building Codes
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Japan
Market Analysis
6.4 Europe
Market Analysis
6.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
6.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (6)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni1eio
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security, Cloud Computing and Storage
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.