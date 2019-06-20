Global Starch Market Analysis & Outlook 2016-2019 & 2024 - Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starch: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Starch in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Dry Starch (Native Starch, Modified Starch, & Other Dry Starches), and Liquid Starch.



The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

AVEBE (The Netherlands)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Chemstar Products Company (USA)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)

Grain Processing Corporation (USA)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)

Roquette Frres (France)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

The Emsland Group (Germany)

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

Market Prospects: Stable Growth Ahead

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand

Production Scenario

World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market

Resistant Starch Products Lead Modified Starches Market

Asia-Pacific Leads Modified Starch Market

Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch Market

Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to Paper Industry

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Native Starch Market: Benefiting from Pure, Unaltered Physical and Chemical Properties of Starch

Food Industry: Traditional Nourishment to Global Starch Market

Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products

Preference for Fat-Free Food Products

Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches

Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gaining Momentum

Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Starch in Green Products

Environmental Issues Widen Scope of Starch Usage in Detergents and Textiles

Biodegradable Paints on Walls

What Ails Tropical Starches?

Efforts Required for Tapping Commercial Potential of Tropical Starches

Corn Starch Market: Favorable Growth Prospects

Cassava Starch - A Key Beneficiary of the Growing Focus on Tropical Starches

Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the Market

Potato Starch Market: Food Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities

Wet Starch Grows in Popularity

Starch as a Replacement of Gum Arabic

Pharmaceutical Companies Use Low Cost Tapioca Starch

New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry

Innovation is the Name of the Game

Resistant Starch Comes into Focus



4. AN OVERVIEW OF SELECT STARCH RAW MATERIALS

Introduction

Corn

Potato

Most Common Industrial Potatoes for Starch Production

Wheat

Rice

Cassava



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition of Starch

A Brief Introduction

Applications of Starch

Properties of Starch

Types of Starch

Dry Starches

Native Starch

Modified Starch/Specialty Starch

Modified Starch - A Skin Care Ingredient

Other Dry Starches

Liquid Starch Products

Starch Polymer

Gelatinization Temperature of Native Starch

Size and Shape

Modified Forms of Starch

Carboxymethyl Starch (Starch Ether)

Hydrolyzed Starches

Oxidized Starch

Pearl Starch

Powdered Starch

Pre-Gelatinized Starch

Resistance Starch

Solubilized Starch

Waxy Starch

Sources of Starch

Maize (Corn)

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Cassava

Uses of Cassava Starch

Arrowroot

Canna edulis

White Corn Starch

Yellow Corn

Malanga Starch

Pearl Tapioca

Rice Starch

Sago Starch

Sorghum Starch

Sweet Potato Starch

Taro

Yam Starch

End-Use Profile

Starch - The Building Block of Food

Starch Uses in Food Sector

A Boon to Non-Food Sector

Starch Uses in Non-Food Sector

Life Cycle Assessment of Starch

Regulatory Overview

CAP in Europe

TRQ in Japan and South Korea

Trade Policies



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

BENEO Launches Remypure S52 Native Rice Starch

Ingredion Launches NOVATION PRIMA 309 and 609 Organic Starches

Krner-Strke Introduces New Products in Starch Flakes Range

Cargill Launches SimPure Brand of Functional Native Starches

Tate & Lyle Launches CLARIA Instant 340 and 360 Clean-label Starches

Tate & Lyle Introduces 17 Non-GMO Starches

Avebe to Launch Potato Starch and Protein Concepts

Cormart Nigeria Introduces Renew Brand of Liquid Spray Starch

Archer Daniels Midland Launches ADM Confectionery Moulding Starch

Tate & Lyle Launches CLARIA Delight Functional Starch

Ingredion Launches NOVATION 8300 and NOVATION 8600 Rice Starches

Beneo Introduces Remypure Clean-Label Native Rice Starch

Ingredion Launches NOVATION PRIMA 340 and 350 Clean-label Starches for Frozen Foods



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

AGRANA to Start Second Wheat Starch Production Plant in Lower Austria

Cargill to Open Potato Starch Production Plant in Denmark

Archer Daniels Midland and Aston Enter into Joint Venture

Kuantan Flour Mills to Expand Starch Business into China

Demirpolat Corporate Group Launches Starch Production Facility in Turkey

Cargill and AKV Langholt AmbA Invest in New Potato Starch Production Unit in Denmark

Cargill and ARASCO Inaugurate Starch Production Plant in Saudi Arabia

Cargill to Diversify Starches Portfolio at Krefeld Plant

PT Budi Starch & Sweetener to Acquire Lampung-based Tapioca Starch Factory

Philafrica Foods Acquires Majority Stake in DADTCO

AGRANA Opens New Corn Starch Production Unit in Upper Austria

Vimal to Establish Third Potato Starch Production Plant

Lyckeby Enters into Strategic Distribution Collaboration with Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Acquires Chamtor

Ingredion Completes Acquisition of Rice Starch & Flour Business of Sun Flour Industry Company

Archer Daniels Midland to Expand Starch Processing Capacity in Turkey and Bulgaria Mills

Ingredion Acquires Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development

Archer Daniels Midland Acquires Moroccan Native Starch Production Facility



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Starch Market: Production & Consumption Scenario

Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Represents the Leading Application Segment

Corn Starch Market: The Widely Used Starch Product

HFCS Production Trends Determine Demand for Corn Starch

Biodegradable Plastics Drive Demand for Starch

Demand for Rice Starch Grows

Industrial Starch Market: Food & Non-Food Applications Drive Growth

Regulatory Approval

FDA Issues New Warnings to Hydroxyethyl Starch (HES) Solutions

Key Statistical Findings on Starch Raw Materials

Export-Import Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export-Import Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Production Scenario

A Peek into the Food Starch Market

Challenges Facing Food Starch Market

Contribution of the European Starch Industry to the Economy and Environment

Regulatory Overview

Common Agricultural Policy

The Quota System for Potato Starch

Common Market Organization for Cereals (CMO)

Export-Import Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Potato Starch Market: An Insight

Starch Sugar Emerges as Alternative to High Cost Edible Sugar

Modified Starch: A Potential Area of Growth

Corn Starch Market in China: An Overview

Cassava Starch Market in China

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Starch - A High Growth Potential Market

Raw Materials for Starch Production in India: A Snapshot

Starch Producers in India

High-Value Food Processing: A Major End-Use Market for Starch

Growing Demand for Modified Starches from Paper Industry

Native Starch Market: Strong Growth Potential from Food and Non-Food Sectors

High Potential for Starch Extraction from Tuber and Root Crops

Indian Starch Utilization by Crop Type

Tapioca Starch in India - An Overview

Corn Starch Industry: A Highly Fragmented Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

South Korea

Philippines

Thailand

Tapioca Starch Market

Cassava Starch

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Brazil Focuses on Development of Waxy Cassava Starch

B. Market Analytics



8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Africa

Cassava on its Way to Emerge as Food Security Crop in Africa

Ghana

Nigeria

Uganda

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133)

The United States (16)

Canada (2)

Japan (3)

Europe (46) France (4) Germany (10) The United Kingdom (1) Italy (3) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (27)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)

Middle East (3)

Latin America (2)

Africa (1)

