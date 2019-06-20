Global Starch Market Analysis & Outlook 2016-2019 & 2024 - Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Starch in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Dry Starch (Native Starch, Modified Starch, & Other Dry Starches), and Liquid Starch.
The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- AVEBE (The Netherlands)
- BENEO GmbH (Germany)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- Chemstar Products Company (USA)
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)
- Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
- Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
- PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)
- Roquette Frres (France)
- Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)
- Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
- The Emsland Group (Germany)
- Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
Market Prospects: Stable Growth Ahead
Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand
Production Scenario
World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth
Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market
Resistant Starch Products Lead Modified Starches Market
Asia-Pacific Leads Modified Starch Market
Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch Market
Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to Paper Industry
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Native Starch Market: Benefiting from Pure, Unaltered Physical and Chemical Properties of Starch
Food Industry: Traditional Nourishment to Global Starch Market
Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products
Preference for Fat-Free Food Products
Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches
Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gaining Momentum
Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
Starch in Green Products
Environmental Issues Widen Scope of Starch Usage in Detergents and Textiles
Biodegradable Paints on Walls
What Ails Tropical Starches?
Efforts Required for Tapping Commercial Potential of Tropical Starches
Corn Starch Market: Favorable Growth Prospects
Cassava Starch - A Key Beneficiary of the Growing Focus on Tropical Starches
Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the Market
Potato Starch Market: Food Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities
Wet Starch Grows in Popularity
Starch as a Replacement of Gum Arabic
Pharmaceutical Companies Use Low Cost Tapioca Starch
New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry
Innovation is the Name of the Game
Resistant Starch Comes into Focus
4. AN OVERVIEW OF SELECT STARCH RAW MATERIALS
Introduction
Corn
Potato
Most Common Industrial Potatoes for Starch Production
Wheat
Rice
Cassava
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition of Starch
A Brief Introduction
Applications of Starch
Properties of Starch
Types of Starch
Dry Starches
Native Starch
Modified Starch/Specialty Starch
Modified Starch - A Skin Care Ingredient
Other Dry Starches
Liquid Starch Products
Starch Polymer
Gelatinization Temperature of Native Starch
Size and Shape
Modified Forms of Starch
Carboxymethyl Starch (Starch Ether)
Hydrolyzed Starches
Oxidized Starch
Pearl Starch
Powdered Starch
Pre-Gelatinized Starch
Resistance Starch
Solubilized Starch
Waxy Starch
Sources of Starch
Maize (Corn)
Wheat Starch
Potato Starch
Cassava
Uses of Cassava Starch
Arrowroot
Canna edulis
White Corn Starch
Yellow Corn
Malanga Starch
Pearl Tapioca
Rice Starch
Sago Starch
Sorghum Starch
Sweet Potato Starch
Taro
Yam Starch
End-Use Profile
Starch - The Building Block of Food
Starch Uses in Food Sector
A Boon to Non-Food Sector
Starch Uses in Non-Food Sector
Life Cycle Assessment of Starch
Regulatory Overview
CAP in Europe
TRQ in Japan and South Korea
Trade Policies
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
BENEO Launches Remypure S52 Native Rice Starch
Ingredion Launches NOVATION PRIMA 309 and 609 Organic Starches
Krner-Strke Introduces New Products in Starch Flakes Range
Cargill Launches SimPure Brand of Functional Native Starches
Tate & Lyle Launches CLARIA Instant 340 and 360 Clean-label Starches
Tate & Lyle Introduces 17 Non-GMO Starches
Avebe to Launch Potato Starch and Protein Concepts
Cormart Nigeria Introduces Renew Brand of Liquid Spray Starch
Archer Daniels Midland Launches ADM Confectionery Moulding Starch
Tate & Lyle Launches CLARIA Delight Functional Starch
Ingredion Launches NOVATION 8300 and NOVATION 8600 Rice Starches
Beneo Introduces Remypure Clean-Label Native Rice Starch
Ingredion Launches NOVATION PRIMA 340 and 350 Clean-label Starches for Frozen Foods
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
AGRANA to Start Second Wheat Starch Production Plant in Lower Austria
Cargill to Open Potato Starch Production Plant in Denmark
Archer Daniels Midland and Aston Enter into Joint Venture
Kuantan Flour Mills to Expand Starch Business into China
Demirpolat Corporate Group Launches Starch Production Facility in Turkey
Cargill and AKV Langholt AmbA Invest in New Potato Starch Production Unit in Denmark
Cargill and ARASCO Inaugurate Starch Production Plant in Saudi Arabia
Cargill to Diversify Starches Portfolio at Krefeld Plant
PT Budi Starch & Sweetener to Acquire Lampung-based Tapioca Starch Factory
Philafrica Foods Acquires Majority Stake in DADTCO
AGRANA Opens New Corn Starch Production Unit in Upper Austria
Vimal to Establish Third Potato Starch Production Plant
Lyckeby Enters into Strategic Distribution Collaboration with Ingredion
Archer Daniels Midland Acquires Chamtor
Ingredion Completes Acquisition of Rice Starch & Flour Business of Sun Flour Industry Company
Archer Daniels Midland to Expand Starch Processing Capacity in Turkey and Bulgaria Mills
Ingredion Acquires Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development
Archer Daniels Midland Acquires Moroccan Native Starch Production Facility
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Starch Market: Production & Consumption Scenario
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Represents the Leading Application Segment
Corn Starch Market: The Widely Used Starch Product
HFCS Production Trends Determine Demand for Corn Starch
Biodegradable Plastics Drive Demand for Starch
Demand for Rice Starch Grows
Industrial Starch Market: Food & Non-Food Applications Drive Growth
Regulatory Approval
FDA Issues New Warnings to Hydroxyethyl Starch (HES) Solutions
Key Statistical Findings on Starch Raw Materials
Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Production Scenario
A Peek into the Food Starch Market
Challenges Facing Food Starch Market
Contribution of the European Starch Industry to the Economy and Environment
Regulatory Overview
Common Agricultural Policy
The Quota System for Potato Starch
Common Market Organization for Cereals (CMO)
Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Potato Starch Market: An Insight
Starch Sugar Emerges as Alternative to High Cost Edible Sugar
Modified Starch: A Potential Area of Growth
Corn Starch Market in China: An Overview
Cassava Starch Market in China
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Starch - A High Growth Potential Market
Raw Materials for Starch Production in India: A Snapshot
Starch Producers in India
High-Value Food Processing: A Major End-Use Market for Starch
Growing Demand for Modified Starches from Paper Industry
Native Starch Market: Strong Growth Potential from Food and Non-Food Sectors
High Potential for Starch Extraction from Tuber and Root Crops
Indian Starch Utilization by Crop Type
Tapioca Starch in India - An Overview
Corn Starch Industry: A Highly Fragmented Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
South Korea
Philippines
Thailand
Tapioca Starch Market
Cassava Starch
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Brazil Focuses on Development of Waxy Cassava Starch
B. Market Analytics
8.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Africa
Cassava on its Way to Emerge as Food Security Crop in Africa
Ghana
Nigeria
Uganda
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133)
- The United States (16)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (46)
- France (4)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (27)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
