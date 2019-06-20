AEDAS Homes has already

secured 36% of its revenue for 2019





● The development value of the homes which have been sold and granted a Final Construction Certificate for delivery this year

comes to more than €143 million

● The developer now has the Final Construction Certificate for 358 units to be delivered in 2019—of which it has already sold 305—and continues to strengthen visibility on its Business Plan

● Seven months before year-end, the homebuilder has already sold more than 85% of the 1,055 homes slated for delivery in 2019

● David Martínez, CEO: "We are confirming our large operational capacity, the acceleration of our ramp-up, and the fulfilment of our Business Plan"

June 2019.- AEDAS Homes, a leading homebuilder in Spain’s new real estate cycle, continues to make steady progress towards meeting its 2019 targets. The company has already secured the Final Construction Certificate for 358 homes that it will deliver this year; 305 of these units have already been sold for a total of €143.5 million, meaning that 36% of the company’s expected revenue for the year is already guaranteed.

In this way, the developer has secured its revenue for year from an administrative point of view, since at an operational level, it is getting increasingly closer to having sold 100% of the homes scheduled for delivery. As of 31 May, with seven months left in the year, AEDAS Homes had already sold more than 85% of the 1,055 units it will deliver this year.

Success in securing construction permits

The company is continuing to obtain construction permits for its 2021 deliveries at a strong pace. As of the end of May, it had secured 1,175 permits, meaning that almost half (48%) of the 2,438 units to be delivered in 2021 now have planning permission. This demonstrates both the company’s stability and its operational capacity to meet the objectives set out in its Business Plan.

Accelerating the ramp-up phase

"These most recent figures confirm that our ramp up is moving full steam ahead and everything is going according to plan”, explained David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes. "And, above all, this reinforces the visibility we can offer about our expected revenue by year-end. We are once again confirming that we are on track with our Business Plan”, he emphasised.

A growing sector

The Spanish real estate sector is evolving favourably. According to Spain’s Ministry of Development, between January and March of this year, planning permission was granted for 27,886 new homes—18.9% more than the same period in 2018—which is the best quarterly total since 2009.

About AEDAS Homes

The developer AEDAS Homes became a listed company in Madrid on October 20, 2017, with a market capitalization of over €1.5 billion and is a leader in the nation’s residential development industry. The company plays a key role in the new cycle of the Spanish real estate sector, which must be marked by professionalism and adherence to rigorous standards.

AEDAS Homes has the highest-quality land bank in Spain, according to analysts, since most of this land is classified as ready-to-build. The company has a portfolio with more than 1.8 million square meters to build over 15,000 homes in the nation’s key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre, Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

aedashomes.com/en

AEDAS Homes corporate video:

https://youtu.be/kkyf0TgNmyY

