Mobile Data Offload Industry by 2025 | By Major Manufacturer's are Robert Bosch GmbH, SACMI FILLING S.P.A., Haver & Boecker OHG, Rockwell Automation Inc. and many more

PUNE, India, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing usage of smart phones and devices with the similar platforms which dominate the overall communication market, amongst which the mobile networks are chiefly dominated by data. The demand for data is growing speedily and reaching to the order of exabytes (1 billion gigabytes). This has led to a paradigm shift in the network planning of the mobile network operators who are now concentrating on formulating effective and inexpensive ways to garner the growing user demand.



In more than 90% of cases smartphones are integrated with numerous apps. Thus, number of using applications integrated into the smartphone itself offers the possibility of measuring data traffic offloaded onto Wi-Fi networks or any other platform, which would provide, the opportunity for mobile network operators to measure this aspect of user behavior. This could lead to insights that could guide the design of strategic actions, optimization of operations (e.g., personalization of services and price plans), market segmentation, and user targeting, and planning of telecommunication networks based on potential implementation of complementary Wi-Fi access networks.

Key companies profiled in the report are Amdocs, Aptilo Networks, Boingo Wireless, Cisco, Devicescape, Ericsson, Fon, iBwave Solutions, iPass, Qualcomm, Ruckus Wireless, XCellAir. The continuous activities such as new solution launches or innovations in offered services across key market players is assisting the market to grow strongly.

