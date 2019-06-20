The Extruded Plastic Market in China, Forecast to 2024: A $119.5 Billion Opportunity, Dominated by ASYTEC, i-Profile, SolvIT International, OKE Group, and DuPont Tejin Films

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Extruded Plastic Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China extruded plastic Market was valued at US$84.627 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period to reach US$119.502 billion by 2024. Some of the key players include ASYTEC, i-Profile, SolvIT International, OKE Group, and DuPont Tejin Films.



The increased demand for extruded plastic is characterized by rapid growth in domestic consumption and burgeoning need for high profile and customized extrusions in different applications. Rapid urbanization and growing middle class are leading to an increased investment in building and construction activities. According to EU SME Center, the investment in residential buildings has increased at a rate of 20.18% in the period 2008-2012. Positive growth in packaging and automotive industry is further augmenting the extruded plastic market growth in the country.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the. market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the China extruded plastic market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. China Extruded Plastic Market by Type

5.1. Polypropylene (PP)

5.2. Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.1. LDPE

5.2.2. HDPE

5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.4. Others



6. China Extruded Plastic Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Construction

6.2. Electrical and Electronics

6.3. Packaging

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Others



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Recent Deals and Investment

7.2. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. ASYTEC

8.2. i-Profile

8.3. SolvIT International Inc.

8.4. OKE Group GmbH

8.5. DuPont Tejin Films



