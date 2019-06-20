Global Automotive Industry Blockchain Outlook to 2023 with Mapping of Companies, Organizations and Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in the Automotive Industry 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain in the automotive industry may not be mainstream yet, but it sure is developing.



The automotive industry is changing. Every year, more and more electronic components are put into cars. The building of smart cities and the use of driverless cars and Artificial Intelligence means that said cars will have to learn to interact with the environment, to process all the data sent to them and sent by them. Vehicle manufacturers and software developers will have to find ways to protect users and to make their driving experience better.



The use of Blockchain in the automotive industry could lead to more transparency and more security as well as faster transaction, bringing the cost of making, buying and owning a car down.



However, more electronics and more data mean more threats. The Blockchain technology is not always understood, leading to a slow adoption rate. The newness also means that there are not always clear regulations pertaining to its use.



This report contains:

Mapping of companies, organizations and key players

Analysis of automotive blockchain's drivers and challenges

Key trend and developments assessments

Forecast of the development of the market during the 2019-2023 period

Key Topics Covered



1. Definition of Blockchain and the technologies around it

Definition

How the Blockchain works

Public and private blockchains

Smart Contract

Distributed ledgers/decentralized database

2. Drivers

Transparency and security: The recording of data Financial transactions Software updates for cars

Reduced cost: Lower insurance premiums Shared cars Fully autonomous cars

Faster transactions: Automatic payments



3. Challenges

Regulatory status: Conflict of jurisdiction Different laws depending on the country and/or the state

Security, privacy and control: The protection of data and the right to be forgotten 51% attack

Slow adoption rate The immutability of the Blockchain Late interest and adoption



4. Market forecast

Global Blockchain market size 2019-2023

Market share of the automotive industry 2019-2023

5. Mapping of companies and organization

Blockchain in the automotive industry

Key players

Companies Mentioned



BitSe

Daimler

DocuSign

IBM

Microsoft

Porsche

Renault

Toyota

UBS

Visa

VISEO

Xain AG

