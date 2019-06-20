Lotteries & Gaming: Worldwide Market Analysis 2015-2019 Covering Best Trading Partners, Sales Growth Analysis, Profit Analysis, Market Size and Ranking

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lotteries and Gaming (GLOBAL) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed overview of the global lotteries and gaming market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 450 companies.



This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.



The latest analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you that 94 companies have a declining financial rating, while 54 have shown good sales growth.



Each of the largest 450 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every business is examined on the following features:

A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market.



This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

The report provides busy managers with a set of tools to monitor the financial welfare of their company, their rivals, or those they wish to acquire. The reports are used to assess the attractiveness of potential acquisitions, gain better understanding of a market and identify sound companies with whom to trade.

