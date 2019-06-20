Infinnium Expands Global Presence in Europe, Offering Information Governance and GDPR Solutions

Advisory services help organizations meet data privacy, e-discovery and compliance challenges

LONDON and CHANTILLY, Va., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinnium LLC, a software company that develops solutions to improve information governance and business decision-making through effective use of the latest artificial intelligence technology, announced today the opening of a new office in the United Kingdom.



/EIN News/ -- The Infinnium UK team will help organizations meet the enormous challenges of information governance and compliance under GDPR and EU data privacy regulations. Organizations face stiff penalties – up to 4 percent of global annual turnover or €20 million – in the event of a data breach. However, many are simply not confident that their GDPR compliance efforts are effective. From the UK location, Infinnium will deliver technology solutions to allow clients to take control of data and processes to confidently comply with GDPR, data privacy and security regulations and legal discovery.

The new operations will be headed by Harsh Sutaria, co-founder and chief success officer, and Britt Endemann, senior vice president of advisory services. Endemann recently joined Infinnium to direct the company’s global advisory services. Endemann and Sutaria both have many years of experience in delivering solutions and services in cross-border litigation and investigations involving the EU, U.S. and Asia, making the UK presence a natural progression for the company.

“We have ambitious plans for Europe. Our partners and clients resoundingly agree there is an urgent need for reliable GDPR solutions,” says Sutaria. “With a year of experience under GDPR, many still face huge challenges in managing data, identifying PII and assuring compliance with GDPR. Our technology affords users an unprecedented level of visibility and control over their data, enhancing their ability to identify, protect and secure it. Augmenting this control is our AI platform that categorizes data into meaningfully defined relationships – people, places, ideas, communication, sensitive information – enabling the analysis of data at a mass scale.”

The 4iG Suite uses advanced technology to gain visibility across all data repositories, providing insights into both structured and unstructured data. Corporations, law firms and service providers improve discovery and achieve compliance with HIPAA, GDPR and other regulations by identifying and managing access to personal identifiers in both structured and unstructured data. Infinnium ObscurePI ™, a key module of the 4iG Suite, focuses on identification and management of personally identifiable information – a key aspect of compliance under GDPR, binding corporate rules (BCR) for multinational data transfers, EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and other data privacy and compliance regulations. The software allows users to identify PII or other sensitive data across an enterprise and promotes compliance and protection through anonymization, redaction and encryption. Infinnium also offers advisory services in data management, information governance and e-discovery.

About Infinnium

Infinnium LLC is redefining the way organizations interact with data to gain actionable intelligence. The company develops software solutions for law firms, corporations and others using modern technologies like AI and machine learning to improve business decision-making and information management including IG, compliance with GDPR, HIPAA and other privacy regulations and electronic discovery. The Infinnium team of experts brings simplicity to the complex world of digital data, combining the strengths of people and modern technology to help organizations harness their data and empower them to make smarter business decisions and effectively address today’s complex information management needs. For more information visit www.infinnium.com .

