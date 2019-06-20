Western Europe's Managed Service Provider (MSP) Services Market to 2023 - MSP Revenue Will Grow at a CAGR of 20% and Will Account for 11% of the Western European ICT Market by 2023
Managed service providers (MSPs) have a large and rapidly expanding opportunity. We expect that MSPs will account for 11% of the USD570 billion ICT market in Western Europe by 2023.
This report provides forecasts for nine different ICT service categories, with more-granular detail on the three most important service categories for MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.
The report provides:
- Forecasts for nine different high-level service categories for 2018-2023
- Cloud and on-premises revenue growth comparisons
- Forecasts for spending across businesses of different sizes
- More-granular forecasts for the service categories that are most important to MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- MSPs' revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2018 and 2023, driven by IT and managed services, business applications, and infrastructure
Forecast Results
- MSPs in WE will generate almost USD70 billion of revenue in 2023, which is around 11% of the total ICT market in Western Europe
- IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications account for over 75% of MSPs' revenue and are expected to deliver further strong revenue growth
- MSPs' core target market is businesses with 10-250 employees in WE, but businesses of all sizes offer revenue growth opportunities
- IT and managed services account for the largest portion of MSPs' revenue in WE, and 70% of this revenue comes from support and consulting services
- Infrastructure is one of the largest and fastest-growing components of MSPs' portfolios, driven by the growing demand for the cloud server and networking services
- Business applications revenue will increase at a CAGR of 18% in WE between 2018 and 2023, driven by basic SaaS such as email and productivity suites
List of Figures
Figure 1: Change in MSPs' revenue, by level 1 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 2: MSPs' revenue, split by cloud and on-premises, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 3: MSPs' revenue in 2018, and CAGR for revenue 2018-2023, by business size, Western Europe
Figure 4: Business spending on ICT services in 2018 and CAGR 2018-2023, by channel, Western Europe
Figure 5: Total business spending on ICT services, and MSPs' share, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 6: MSPs' revenue, by level 1 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 7: MSPs' revenue in 2018 and CAGR 2018-2023, by level 1 category, Western Europe
Figure 8: MSPs' revenue, by business size, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 9: MSPs' revenue and CAGR, by level 1 category and business size, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 10: MSPs' revenue from IT and managed services, by aggregated level 3 categories, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 11: MSPs' revenue from infrastructure, split by cloud and on-premises, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 12: MSPs' revenue from infrastructure services, by level 3 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 13: MSPs' revenue from business applications, by level 2 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023
Figure 14: Definitions and key drivers for IT and managed services
Figure 15: Definitions and key drivers for infrastructure
