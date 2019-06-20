The World Market for Vacuum Insulation Panels is Projected to Register a CAGR of Approx 5.6% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Insulation Panel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of market studied are robust demand from construction industry, and adoption of VIPs for automated storage & retrieval across the globe. On the flipside, high cost for non-standard sizes, and heavy weight of the panels are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



By structure type, flat segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is driven by the design flexibility and ease-to-manufacture attributes of flat panels.

Increasing stringent regulations promoting the energy-efficient materials, and R&D initiatives to introduce automated panels with an aim to reduce VIPs cost are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with robust demand from the construction industry, and growing VIPs demand from rapidly growing logistic & warehouse industry.

Key Market Trends



Construction Segment to Witness Strong Growth

Among various non-conventional insulations being introduced to the construction industry as the next-generation thermal insulation, VIPs appear to be one of the most promising insulation materials with the highest thermal insulating capacity.

VIPs also offer other advantages in the construction sector, like the reduced thickness of building components, providing increased indoor space & optimization of land use, and recyclability of constitutive materials after their service life.

Hence, all such attractive properties have made VIPs popular for application in the construction sector.

Besides, the rising number of building codes & policies mandating energy-efficient structures is further facilitating an increase in the use of environment-friendly & energy conserving materials in the construction sector. This is further likely to increase the application of VIPs in the construction industry during the forecast period.

The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for VIPs for construction applications.

Asia-Pacific and North America regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction, which is further likely to increase the demand for VIPs for residential application during the forecast period.

Besides, regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up an industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector, which is further expected to add noticeably to the demand for VIPs market.

Hence, all such favorable trends in the construction industry are expected to drive the growth of VIPs market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for VIPs is expected to increase in the coming years.

China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include - Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

In India, the government's investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide a boost to residential construction in the country.

Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the Asia-Pacific countries are providing a boost to construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for VIPs in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The vacuum insulation panel market is a fragmented market, where numerous players hold an insignificant share of the market to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the major players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, Panasonic Corporation, DOW Corning Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd., and OCI Company Ltd., amongst others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Robust Demand from Construction Industry

4.1.2 Adoption of VIPs for Automated Storage & Retrieval

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of VIPs for Non-standard Sizes

4.2.2 Heavy Weight of Vacuum Insulation Panels

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Core Material

5.1.1 Silica

5.1.2 Fiberglass

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Structure Type

5.2.1 Flat

5.2.2 Special Shape

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Cooling & Freezing Devices

5.3.3 Logistics

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chuzhou Yinxing Electric Co. Ltd.

6.4.2 Csafe Global

6.4.3 Dow Corning Corporation

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Fujian SuperTech Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison

6.4.7 KCC Corporation

6.4.8 Kevothermal, LLC

6.4.9 Kingspan Insulation Ltd.

6.4.10 Knauf Insulation

6.4.11 LG Hausys Ltd.

6.4.12 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.13 OCI Company Ltd.

6.4.14 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.15 Promat

6.4.16 Thermal Vision Inc.

6.4.17 TURNA d.o.o.

6.4.18 Va-Q-Tec AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shift from Traditional Solvent-borne Technologies to Newer Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtk5db

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Insulation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.