Insights Into the World Market for Fire-resistant Fabrics 2019-2024: Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Countries to Act as an Opportunity

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is expected to record a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for fire-resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing, stringent industrial standards for fabrics, and growing demand from the mining industry in South America.

High price of raw materials used to make fire-resistant fabric and lack of safety compliance is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Rapid industrialization in BRICS countries is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Transport Segment to Dominate the Market

Fire-resistant fabrics are used in the transport industry during the construction of railways, automotive, aircraft, and marine. The global transport sector is expected to grow at a healthy rate in response to foreign investments for the construction of better railways, metro, and rail networks.

Growing railway construction across the world is expected to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics.

In China, the government is planning to spend CNY 732 billion on railway projects in 2018, with a view to construct the world's leading rail system. In addition, 4,000km of new tracks are being planned for 2019 and 87.5% or 3,500 km is expected to be for high-speed railway tracks.

In India, the government has plans to develop metro rail projects in over 30 Indian cities.

In the automotive sector, growing demand for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific countries, like India, has also fuelled the studied market's growth.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

The demand for fire-resistant fabrics in China is mainly driven by the growing manufacturing activities of the aerospace industry in the country.

This growth in the industry is primarily dependent on the rising passenger traffic, due to the higher consumer spending power and better air connectivity. This increasing passenger traffic is further creating a robust demand for an increase in the number of aircrafts.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of passengers reached a new high of more than 600 million in 2018. Furthermore, the country is planning to launch 260 new international air routes.

Currently, the country is running 2,185 general aviation aircrafts and is planning to have more than 5,000 aircrafts and 500 airports by 2020.

Automotive production in China is growing continuously over the past few years. The growth rate in 2017 was 3.3%, accounting for the production of around 29 million units. In 2018, the growth rate decreased to -4.2%, but still leading the global production of around 27.8 million units. However, the government focus on the production of electric vehicles is likely to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global fire-resistant fabrics market is fragmented in nature. The major companies include DowDuPont, Huntsman International LL, Solvay, Kaneka Corporation, and TenCate Fabrics, among others.



