Global Blood Culture Tests Market Outlook to 2026 - Anticipating a CAGR of 9.1%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Tests Market By Technique (Conventional, Automated), By Product, By Technology (Culture-based, Molecular, Proteomic), By Application (Bacterial, Fungal, Mycobacterial) And Segment Forecasts, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood culture test market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion, at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2026, according to this new report.



Increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections and infectious diseases is the most significant factor anticipated to propel the growth. Rising demand for advanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as sepsis, is projected to drive the growth. Thus, many manufacturing companies have begun focusing on development of advanced diagnostic instruments and consumables. For instance, Cepheid offers Xpert MRSA/SA assay that aids in accurate detection of SA and MRSA in positive blood culture specimens in about an hour.



Introduction of various government initiatives pertaining to the prevention and control of infections is likely to propel the demand for blood culture tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was 46% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections in U.S. between 2008 and 2013, owing to the efforts taken by the U.S. government for the prevention of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs).



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Conventional blood culture technique was the largest revenue-grossing segment in 2018 owing to increased applications of this method in hospitals, independent clinical laboratories, and pathology laboratories

In product segment, consumables accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, due the product applications in diagnostics and research, with repetitive purchase, such as blood culture media, assay, kits, and reagents, adding to the revenue

Automated blood culture systems is the fastest growing segment owing to the advantages of automation, such as low chances of error and faster result generation

Molecular technology is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising demand for advanced products by hospitals and laboratories for diagnosis of infectious diseases

Bacterial infections accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018, due to the fact that they are the most common cause for infection in the blood

Reference laboratories is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the study period, because there is an increase in outsourcing of blood tests by hospitals to reference laboratories

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood culture test market in 2018, due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased focus of government on the prevention of infectious diseases

Few key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Luminex Corporation; Roche; Bruker Corporation; and Abbott Laboratories.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.7 Blood Culture Tests Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Blood Culture Tests Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.3 Public Companies

4.4 Private companies



Chapter 5 Blood Culture Tests Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Product, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Product



Chapter 6 Blood Culture Tests Market: Technique Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Technique Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Technique, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Technique



Chapter 7 Blood Culture Tests Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Technology, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Technology



Chapter 8 Blood Culture Tests Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Application, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Application



Chapter 9 Blood Culture Tests Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1 Definition and Scope

9.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

9.3 Segment Dashboard

9.4 Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by End Use, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

9.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by End Use



Chapter 10 Blood Culture Tests Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technology, Application, Technique, End Use

10.1 Regional Market Snapshot

10.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

10.3 Market Share Analysis by Country/ State

10.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

10.5 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

10.6 North America

10.7 Europe

10.8 Asia Pacific

10.9 Latin America

10.10 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Benchmarking

11.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.2 bioMerieux S.A.

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4 Danaher

11.5 Luminex Corporation

11.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.7 Bruker Corporation

11.8 Abbott

11.9 Abtek Biologicals Ltd.

11.10 Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd.



