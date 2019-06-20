Macau International & MICE Travelers Market Report 2019: Country-Wise Analysis, Covering a Total of 20 Nations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macau International & MICE Travelers Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Macau international & MICE travelers market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2016 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.



This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Macau international and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Macau international & MICE travelers market.



A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The countries included in this report are China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Other Countries



Key Findings:

By 2025, Macau will generate more than US$ 15 Billion in revenues by international travelers

Macau Rises to Become Most Popular Destination

Macau will attract more than 2 Million MICE travelers by 2025

China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan region remained Macao's top three visitor source markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Macau Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Macau MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries International Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Macau International & MICE Travelers Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Macau Total International Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

2.1 Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. Macau Total MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast (2016 - 2025)

3.1 MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

3.2 MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



4. Macau Total International Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2016 - 2025)

4.1 Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



5. Macau MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share (%) (2016 - 2025)

5.1 MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

5.2 MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Macau International & MICE Travelers Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Inhibitors



7. Macau International & MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending - Top 20 Countries In-Depth Analysis (2016 - 2025)



