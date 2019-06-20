Chemesis International Inc. Receives Hemp Licensing in Central United States

In continuing efforts to expand its U.S. footprint, Chemesis receives Hemp Cultivation & Processing Licenses in Michigan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”) announces it has received its Hemp Cultivation & Processing Licenses (“Licenses”) in the state of Michigan. With these licenses, the Company will begin its initial planting process in the coming weeks. These Licenses are a significant step forward in Chemesis’ long term goals of establishing itself as a major cannabis multi-state operator. The Company will also continue to evaluate assets and apply for licensing in the previously announced states such as Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan.



In receiving these licenses, Chemesis now has US operations in California, Arizona, Puerto Rico and Michigan. The Company's long term growth strategy involves continuing to expand into other states with favourable regulations and assets that compliment Chemesis’ current operations and capabilities. The Company anticipates favourable regulations on both the state and federal level, and will continue to execute a strategy that will bring long term growth and shareholder value.

The state of Michigan passed the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (“MRTMA”) on November 6, 2018, which delegated responsibility for regulation, licensing, and enforcement for oversight for both medical and recreational use of cannabis. Michigan is projected to be in the top five of largest medical cannabis markets in the U.S. The total legal market is expected to be USD $755.7 million by 2020, with a CAGR of 7%.1

“We are very pleased to have received a Hemp Cultivation License for the state of Michigan,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Michigan is a large cannabis market and the Company believes building a major footprint in the state will not only increase revenues and long-term growth, but bring even bigger opportunities across the United States. The expansion also allows the Company to bring its products to consumers throughout the United States.”

Additional information on Chemesis International's Michigan operations will be announced in the near future.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands which cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states, and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

