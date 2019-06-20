AgraFlora Organics Welcomes Collection of Industry Analysts, Institutional Investors and Media Personnel to June 25th Delta Greenhouse Tour; Broadcast To Be Made Available Online Via Corporate Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: PUFXF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to announce that due to overwhelming interest, the Company’s previously announced June 25th Delta Greenhouse Complex Institutional Investor, Industry Analyst and Media Tour (the “Tour”) has been fully subscribed and a formal waitlist has been effected.

/EIN News/ -- The Tour was made available by way of invite only to industry analysts, institutional investors and media personnel with the objective of showcasing the considerable progress made to complete the first phase of the 2.2 million square feet Delta Greenhouse Complex retrofit.

All available Tour spots to date have been secured by an assortment of distinguished buy side analysts, institutional investors, leading industry consultants and reputable media personnel. A high definition video broadcast and photo gallery of the Tour will be subsequently posted to the Company’s corporate website for viewing by retail investors and those interested parties unable to attend.

The Tour agenda will include an on-site luncheon, followed by a corporate presentation, Health Canada licensing updates, as well as comprehensive site tours in groups of 25.

Brandon Boddy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of AgraFlora stated: “AgraFlora and PSC are elated to share our world-class facility and the material progress achieved to date by Casey Houweling and his team. The Phase 1 retrofit of the Delta Greenhouse Complex project remains on schedule and on budget, with receipt of appropriate Health Canada licensing expected in an expeditious fashion.

“Our bellwether Delta Greenhouse Complex includes 2.2 million square feet under glass, advanced cultivation systems for greenhouse HVAC, watering and lighting, as well as a wholly-owned natural gas co-gen energy plant. We eagerly await the arrival of all registered participants to witness the shear scope, breadth and magnitude of the Delta Greenhouse Complex. With all prerequisite cultivation infrastructure already secured on site and post-harvest equipment and supplies en route from Europe, the AgraFlora and PSC collectives continue to advance towards a projected Q4 inaugural harvest.”

The Company encourages all interested parties who have not yet RSVP’d for the tour to contact ir@agraflora.com to arrange a spot in the waitlist queue.

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brandon Boddy

Chairman & CEO

T: (604) 682-2928

For additional information:



AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

Tim McNulty

E: ir@agraflora.com

T: (800) 783-6056



For French inquiries:

Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for AgraFlora Organics described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.