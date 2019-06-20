Heating Equipment Market Size to Rake US$ 52 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Heating Equipment Market 2019 - 2026”.

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Heating Equipment Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 5.2 % over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 52 billion by 2026.



The main driver of investment in the heating equipment industry is the need for energy-efficient alternatives. The growing power charges and the rigid environmental laws have compelled many industrial and business organisations, in their buildings, to install efficient heating facilities. Further investments in this industry have been drawn by the growing need for remote access control systems. With the growth of sophisticated heating devices with sensors that can be monitored from distant place the investment in heating machinery has increased further.

The development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient products is expected to be enhanced by favorable public policies promoting energy saving alternatives. 196 nations agreed to restrict global warming during the Climate Action Program (COP21) held in Paris and presented plans for their contribution to the green shift. These projects include power efficiency initiatives by means of neighborhood power schemes that generate steam, warm water or cool water at key plants.

The main contributors to worldwide warming are space heating and cooling alternatives. The manufacturers of greenhouse gas emissions have put forward environmentally friendly heating alternatives. Heating equipment ECO labeling is one way for clients to be encouraged and guided in product choices.

It is anticipated that companies will profit from certifications such as ENERGY STAR, AHRI, and CEE, as customers prefer alternatives designed to decrease their energy consumption. As a political priority, environment and energy have developed and stimulated a growing interest in building heating and energy efficiency gains.

Heating machinery manufacturers are involved in developing products which assist to save energy and decrease their reliance on fossil fuels. In terms of energy efficiency, distant accessibility and easy operation, the heating systems sector is anticipated to continue to develop products.

There is a huge price war in the world heating system industry as local suppliers find the quality, service, characteristics, tailored demands and distribution centers hard to compete in the international market.

Profitability relies mainly on effective operational, marketing and maintenance capacities. For this market growth, it is essential to tap new housing and commercial establishments as well as to replace current heating facilities.

During the era of prediction, district heating solutions will achieve prominence. Government initiative and policies aim at developing a centralized system that meets the demand for space and water heating in households and other business facilities. The increasing use of district heating technologies is anticipated to lead to the sales of thermal pumps, boilers, geothermal heating and solar alternatives.

Regional Stance

The most rapidly increasing area on the market is anticipated in Asia Pacifica and is the main consumer of heating systems in the region. Another positive factor promoting investment in the heating equipment market is the restoration of the construction industry. The main industrial nations that invest in heating machinery are China, India and Japan. Europe's financial recovery will continue to provide this market with growth possibilities. A large segment that attracts many players from the industry to invest in the region is to substitute analog systems for energy efficient devices. The expensive building industry and the growing amount of repair and replacement operations for the current structures in North America are also projected to have increased significantly.

Key Players & Strategies

Firms adopt policies for reducing costs and focus on improving product range through the various apps of end-users and the acquisition of several distributory centres.

Company invest to expand manufacturing capacity and acquire certifications to meet the growing demand. They also comply with multiple regulatory authorities' power efficiency criteria.

Some of the key players in this market are Johnson Controls; Ingersoll-Rand Plc; United Technologies Corporation; The Danfoss Group; Lennox International, Inc.; and Robert Bosch GmbH. Some other companies are Uponor Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Schneider Electric SE; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Siemens AG; and Nortek, Inc.

